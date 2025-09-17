After Trump, Modi Gets Birthday Call From 'Friend' Putin; Talks Special Ties, Ukraine War

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday acknowledged greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin on his 75th birthday, highlighting New Delhi’s commitment to advancing ties while reiterating India’s push for peace in the Ukraine conflict. This comes after US President Donald Trump spoke to him late last night to extend wishes.

In a post on X, PM Modi expressed gratitude to the Russian leader, writing: “Thank you, my friend, President Putin, for your phone call and warm wishes on my 75th birthday. We are committed to further strengthening our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. India is ready to make all possible contributions towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.”

Thank you, my friend, President Putin, for your phone call and warm wishes on my 75th birthday. We are committed to further strengthening our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. India is ready to make all possible contributions towards a peaceful resolution of the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2025

Trump’s ‘Wonderful’ Conversation

US President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that he had a “wonderful” phone call with Modi on Tuesday, during which he extended birthday greetings and appreciated India’s role in efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war. “Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT,” Trump posted, signing off with his initials.

PM Modi thanked him on X: “Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.”

Strained India-US Ties

This was the first direct exchange between Trump and Modi since June, when they spoke during the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Canada. Ties have been under strain, with Trump later imposing 50 per cent tariffs on India, including duties on Russian oil imports, and sharply criticising India’s high tariff structure.

Despite the tensions, Trump signalled optimism last week, stating on social media that he was “certain” India and the US would face “no difficulty” in concluding their trade talks. He also wrote that he looked forward to speaking with his “very good friend” Modi soon.

Responding then, Modi called India and the US “close friends and natural partners”, adding: “I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people.”