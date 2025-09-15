Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldUkraine To Limit Diesel Imports From India Over Dependence On Russian Crude Oil: Enkorr

Ukraine To Limit Diesel Imports From India Over Dependence On Russian Crude Oil: Enkorr

Ukraine will restrict Indian diesel imports from October 1st due to concerns about Russian crude origin, requiring lab tests for Russian traces. This follows increased reliance on India after a refinery shutdown.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 09:46 PM (IST)

Ukraine has decided to place restrictions on diesel fuel imports from India, beginning 1 October, citing concerns over the country’s dependence on Russian crude, according to Ukrainian energy consultancy Enkorr. The consultancy noted that Ukrainian security agencies have directed that every shipment of diesel from India will now be subjected to laboratory tests to detect any traces of Russian-origin components.

According to Reuters, energy consultancy A-95 had earlier highlighted that the shutdown of a major Ukrainian oil refinery this summer forced fuel traders to turn to overseas suppliers. India, which refines a substantial volume of Russian crude, became a notable source.

A-95 added that even Ukraine’s defence ministry had sourced Indian diesel at one point, as it aligned with post-Soviet technical standards.

Ukraine Imported 119,000 Tonnes Of Diesel From India

Figures from Enkorr show that in August alone, Ukraine imported 119,000 tonnes of diesel from India — making up 18 per cent of its total diesel imports that month, Reuters reported.

Before the full-scale invasion launched by Russia in 2022, Ukraine had relied heavily on fuel imports from Belarus and Russia to compensate for limited domestic production. Since the war began, however, the country has shifted primarily to suppliers in Western Europe.

Imports Fall in First Half of 2025

According to A-95, overall diesel imports into Ukraine fell by 13 per cent year-on-year in the first half of 2025, amounting to 2.74 million metric tonnes.

The curbs come against the backdrop of ongoing Russian drone and missile strikes targeting Ukrainian oil refineries and storage facilities.

On Sunday, Ukrainian drones attacked the Kirishi oil refinery in Russia's northwest, one of the country's largest, sparking a fire when debris fell from a shot-down drone, France 24 reported. Surgutneftegaz's Kirishinefteorgsintez refinery, one of Russia's top two refineries, was targeted by Ukrainian drones, Russian officials also confirmed.

Ukraine's drone command stated it attacked the refinery, adding that it had "carried out a successful strike."

 

Published at : 15 Sep 2025 09:46 PM (IST)
Diesel Russia Ukraine War Ukraine War Russian Crude Oil Ukraine INDIA
