Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for his birthday greetings, as officials from both nations engaged in discussions to navigate strained trade ties overshadowed by steep American tariffs.

“Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2025

Taking to Truth Social, Trump also stated, “Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT”

USTR Delegation in New Delhi

The call comes shortly after Commerce Ministry confirmed that a team from the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), led by Brendan Lynch, Chief Negotiator for the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, visited New Delhi on Tuesday. On the Indian side, Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal headed the delegation.

In a statement, the ministry noted: “A team of officials from the office of United States Trade Representative led by Chief Negotiator, India US Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations Mr. Brendan Lynch visited India on September 16, 2025. They held discussions with officials from Department of Commerce, led by Special Secretary, Department of Commerce on India-US trade ties including on the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement.”

The ministry further added that the talks were “positive and forward looking” and both sides decided to “intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement.”

India-US Tariff Dispute

The negotiations come against the backdrop of punitive measures by Washington, which has imposed a 25 per cent tariff along with an additional 25 per cent penalty on Indian exports. The move was linked to New Delhi’s continued import of Russian crude oil. India has described the combined 50 per cent duty as “unfair and unreasonable,” warning of deep uncertainty for exporters.

According to PTI, Lynch’s visit marked the first by a senior American trade official since the tariff announcement. He arrived in New Delhi late on Monday for day-long deliberations aimed at ironing out differences stalling the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

Talks on the BTA began after leaders of both countries in February directed their teams to finalise the pact, with the first tranche expected by autumn 2025. Five rounds of negotiations have already been completed. However, the sixth round, scheduled between 25–29 August, was postponed following the tariff escalation.

A senior commerce ministry official, quoted by PTI, clarified that the New Delhi meeting should not be considered the sixth round of talks, but rather as groundwork towards it. The official also noted that both sides have continued virtual engagements on a weekly basis.

India Defends Energy Policy

The discussions also came days after PM Modi welcomed Donald Trump’s positive assessment of India-US trade ties. New Delhi has defended its decision to procure Russian crude, stressing that its energy purchases are guided by national interest and market conditions.

At the same time, the government reiterated its assurance that any potential trade deal with Washington would protect the interests of Indian farmers, dairy producers, and MSMEs.