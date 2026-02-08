Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld4 Indian students among several injured in stabbing attack in Russia

4 Indian students among several injured in stabbing attack in Russia

Moscow, Feb 7 (PTI): Four Indian students were among at least six people injured in a stabbing attack on Saturday at a university in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic, the Indian mission here sai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Feb 2026 12:26 AM (IST)

Moscow, Feb 7 (PTI): Four Indian students were among at least six people injured in a stabbing attack on Saturday at a university in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic, the Indian mission here said.

According to preliminary reports, a teenager armed with a knife entered a dormitory of the State Medical University in Ufa in the Bashkortostan Republic. He attacked the students living there and stabbed several of them, the Interior Ministry said.

“The attacker resisted arrest, during which two police officers were stabbed. Furthermore, the suspect also inflicted bodily harm on himself,” Interior Ministry spokesperson Maj General Irina Volk was quoted as saying by RTVI.com webportal.

Calling it an "unfortunate incident", the Indian Embassy here said, "Several persons including four Indian students have been injured." The Embassy said it is in touch with the authorities, and officials from the Consulate in Kazan are en route to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured students.

In a release, the Russian Federal Health Ministry said that four people injured in the attack are receiving medical care. One is in serious condition, while three others are in moderate condition, it added.

The attacker, identified as a 15-year-old youth, has also been admitted to a local children's hospital in serious condition, the Baza telegram channel said.

Authorities in Ufa, the capital of the Bashkortostan Republic about 1,200 km east of Moscow, have launched a high-level probe into the incident.

The Baza channel claimed that the attacker belonged to a banned neo-Nazi outfit.

"He belonged to the banned NS/WP neoNazi organisation. During the frenzy of attack, he was shouting nationalist slogans about (the) Holocaust,” it said and shared the photo of a Swastika drawn on a wall with the blood of the victims.

According to eyewitnesses, “there was blood all around,” Ren TV said, showing footage of wounded being taken to hospital by ambulance vans. PTI VS NPK GRS GRS GRS GRS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Bihar Politics: Bihar Political Temperature Rises After Pappu Yadav’s Arrest

Published at : 08 Feb 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
World Latest News News World News World News Headlines India News World News Today 08 Feb 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
7 Injured, Several Feared Trapped After 3-Storey Building Collapses In Kota’s Talwandi
7 Injured, Several Feared Trapped After 3-Storey Building Collapses In Kota’s Talwandi
News
‘No Concessions For US’: Piyush Goyal Says India Will Protect Agricultural Sector
‘No Concessions For US’: Piyush Goyal Says India Will Protect Agricultural Sector
News
PM Modi Wins Hearts In Malaysia With Tamil Bonding, Warm Banter
PM Modi Wins Hearts In Malaysia With Tamil Bonding, Warm Banter
News
Faridabad Surajkund Tragedy: Police Inspector Killed, 13 Injured As Tsunami Swing Collapses
Faridabad Surajkund Tragedy: Police Inspector Killed, 13 Injured As Tsunami Swing Collapses
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Bihar Political Temperature Rises After Pappu Yadav’s Arrest
Maharashtra Politics: BJP’s First Woman Mayor Candidate Makes Strong Political Statement
Stray Dog Attack: Two Stray Dogs Attack 5-Year-Old Child Inside Housing Society
Janakpuri Incident: Contractor Rajesh Prajapati Arrested by Delhi Police
Mumbai Politics: Deputy Mayor Post Goes to Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Shankar Ghadi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget