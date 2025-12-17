Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsUnion Minister Jitendra Singh to Table Nuclear Energy Bill In Lok Sabha During Winter Session

Union Minister Jitendra Singh to Table Nuclear Energy Bill In Lok Sabha During Winter Session

Lok Sabha to consider nuclear energy and rural jobs bills as ministers push key reforms during the winter session.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 12:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Wednesday will move The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha, seeking the House's consideration and passage of the proposed legislation aimed at promoting the development and safe use of nuclear energy across key sectors. 

The union minister will also move that the Bill be taken into consideration and passed by the House. 

The Bill seeks to promote the use of nuclear energy and ionising radiation for power generation and applications in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, industry, research and environmental protection, while ensuring a strong regulatory framework for their safe and secure utilisation. 

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also introduce the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during the ongoing winter session of Parliament. 

The proposed legislation seeks to establish a rural development framework aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 by providing a statutory guarantee of one hundred and twenty-five days of wage employment in every financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work; to promote empowerment, growth, convergence and saturation for a prosperous and resilient rural Bharat; and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration. 

The minister will also move that the bill be passed. 

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha will take up a packed legislative and oversight agenda on Wednesday, with two major bills slated for consideration and passage, along with the laying of papers, presentation of committee reports, and ministerial statements, as per the revised List of Business.The House will meet at 11 am and begin with the Question Hour. The session will start with Question Hour, followed by the laying of papers by various ministers, including Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Jitin Prasada, among others. 

Several ministers will lay papers on the table, including Union Minister Jitendra Singh for the Ministries of Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space. Papers will also be laid by Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal (Parliamentary Affairs), Jitin Prasada (Electronics and IT), Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani (Communications), B L Verma and Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya (Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution), Dr L Murugan (Information and Broadcasting), Satish Chandra Dubey (Mines), Ravneet Singh (Railways) and Harsh Malhotra (Corporate Affairs). 

The Lok Sabha will also take up matters under Rule 377 during the day. The legislative agenda includes the introduction and consideration of two major bills. 

Also read
Published at : 17 Dec 2025 12:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Union Minister Jitendra Singh Nuclear Energy Bill Lok Sabha During Winter Session
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘It Is Out Of The Question’: Prithviraj Chavan Says He Won’t Apologise For Operation Sindoor Comment
‘It Is Out Of The Question’: Prithviraj Chavan Says He Won’t Apologise For Operation Sindoor Comment
India
Heavy Police Escort, Faces Covered: Luthra Brothers Taken To Goa — Video
Heavy Police Escort, Faces Covered: Luthra Brothers Taken To Goa — Video
World
PM Modi Becomes First Global Leader To Receive Ethiopia’s Top Honour, Dedicates It To 'People Of India'
PM Modi Becomes First Global Leader To Receive Ethiopia’s Top Honour, Dedicates It To 'People Of India'
World
‘Evil Forces of Radical Islamic Terrorism’: Trump on Sydney Shooting, Urges Unity At Hanukkah Reception
‘Evil Forces of Radical Islamic Terrorism’: Trump on Sydney Shooting, Urges Unity At Hanukkah Reception
Advertisement

Videos

BMC Election: Thackeray Brothers to Announce BMC Election Alliance Before Nominations on Dec 22-23
Breaking: Delhi Air Pollution Crisis Deepens as AQI Crosses 300, Supreme Court to Hear Matter Today
Parliament Session: Opposition Gears Up for Aggressive Protest as Government Pushes to Pass ‘Viksit Bharat Ji Ram Ji’ Bill in Lok Sabha
Praliament Session: Fierce Showdown in Parliament Over New Rural Employment Bill as Opposition Protests Renaming of MGNREGA
Jaunpur News: Son Arrested for Killing Elderly Parents Over Property Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget