HomeNews'Sahi Nahi Kiya Ojha Ji', Somnath Bharti Reacted To Awadh Ojha's Resignation From Politics

AAP leader Somnath Bharti criticised Awadh Ojha’s decision to quit politics after losing the Patparganj seat, while Ojha said leaving politics made him happier and allowed him to speak freely.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 09:05 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: Following the announcement of Awadh Ojha, a renowned teacher and Aam Aadmi Party candidate for the Delhi Assembly elections, to retire from politics, a leader close to Arvind Kejriwal has reacted. Former Delhi government minister and AAP leader Somnath Bharti said that Awadh Ojha did not do the right thing. 

He said, "A mature and respected person like you should have considered your options before entering politics with AAP. We were confident that you would continue to work with us regardless of the election results." 

Aam Aadmi Party leader Somnath Bharti wrote on the social media platform X, "I personally respect you but politics is not a short-term project and a mature and respected person like you should have considered the options before entering politics, and that too with the Aam Aadmi Party." 

'Someone Else Could Have Been Given The Ticket From Patparganj' 

He added, "Many people who have worked hard from the beginning could have been given the ticket from Patparganj, but the party gave you this opportunity with the confidence that you would work with us regardless of the election results. You are the future of India, and we must work hard to make this a success in all states." 

'No One Talks About The Basic Concerns Of The People' 

Somnath Bharti asked, "Which party talks about improving education, healthcare, and other basic needs for the common people, who constitute more than 90 percent of India's population? Please listen to the speeches of BJP and Congress leaders; no one talks about the basic concerns of the common people." 

I Am Happier Than Ever After Leaving Politics: Awadh Ojha 

It's worth noting that renowned educator Avadh Ojha has now completely withdrawn from politics. He recently announced his retirement from politics, calling it the best decision of his life. He believes that after leaving politics, he is happier than ever because he now has complete freedom to speak his mind.  

In a post, he described his decision to retire from politics as personal and called Arvind Kejriwal a great leader. It's worth noting that Awadh Ojha joined the AAP just before the Delhi Assembly elections. The party had given him a ticket from the Patparganj Assembly seat, but he faced defeat. 

 

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 09:05 AM (IST)
