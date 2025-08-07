Rajya Sabha Adjourned Amid Uproar Over Rejection Of 25 Adjournment Notices

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Thursday till 2 pm following protests by Opposition members over the rejection of their 25 adjournment notices on various issues.

Soon after laying of listed papers and reports during the morning session (Zero Hour), Deputy Chairman Harivansh said he has received 25 notices from members under Rule 267 for adjourning the scheduled business of the day and for taking up their issues.

However, he rejected all of them, stating they did not meet the requirement of Rule 267.

Some of the Opposition members requested the Chair to at least announce the subject of their adjournment notices.

Tiruchi Siva (DMK), Sanjay Singh (AAP) and Pramod Tiwari (Congress) asked the Chair about the requirement they should meet for acceptance of their notices under rule 267 of the House.

Meanwhile, several MPs from the Opposition benches, including from Congress and TMC were on their feet to protest the Chair's decision.

Harivansh pointed out that 51 hours and 30 minutes have been lost to disturbances so far during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.

He urged the protesting members to let the House function so that MPs could raise their issues through Zero Hour mentions.

However, the Opposition did not relent, leading to adjournment of the proceedings till 2 pm.

