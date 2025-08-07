Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsRajya Sabha Adjourned Amid Uproar Over Rejection Of 25 Adjournment Notices

Rajya Sabha Adjourned Amid Uproar Over Rejection Of 25 Adjournment Notices

Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm after Opposition protests erupted over rejection of 25 adjournment notices under Rule 267, with members demanding clarity on the rejection criteria.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 12:09 PM (IST)

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Thursday till 2 pm following protests by Opposition members over the rejection of their 25 adjournment notices on various issues.

Soon after laying of listed papers and reports during the morning session (Zero Hour), Deputy Chairman Harivansh said he has received 25 notices from members under Rule 267 for adjourning the scheduled business of the day and for taking up their issues.

However, he rejected all of them, stating they did not meet the requirement of Rule 267.

Some of the Opposition members requested the Chair to at least announce the subject of their adjournment notices.

Tiruchi Siva (DMK), Sanjay Singh (AAP) and Pramod Tiwari (Congress) asked the Chair about the requirement they should meet for acceptance of their notices under rule 267 of the House.

Meanwhile, several MPs from the Opposition benches, including from Congress and TMC were on their feet to protest the Chair's decision.

Harivansh pointed out that 51 hours and 30 minutes have been lost to disturbances so far during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.

He urged the protesting members to let the House function so that MPs could raise their issues through Zero Hour mentions.

However, the Opposition did not relent, leading to adjournment of the proceedings till 2 pm. 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 12:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Monsoon Session Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh PARLIAMENT Adjournment Notices
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
2 Jawans Killed, 12 Injured After CRPF Vehicle Overturns In J&K's Basantgarh
2 Jawans Killed, 12 Injured After CRPF Vehicle Overturns In J&K's Basantgarh
India
No Relief For Justice Varma As SC Rejects His Plea, Paving Way For Impeachment Over Cash Row
No Relief For Justice Varma As SC Rejects His Plea, Paving Way For Impeachment Over Cash Row
India
'I'll have To Pay Huge Price...': Modi Says India Is Ready As US Tariffs Come Into Effect
'I'll have To Pay Huge Price...': Modi Says India Is Ready As US Tariffs Come Into Effect
Cities
This One Ritual Saved Half Of Dharali Villagers As Flash Floods Struck Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
This One Ritual Saved Half Of Dharali Villagers As Flash Floods Struck Uttarakhand
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Jhansi Police Clash with Notorious Criminal Ravi Ghoda, He Sustains Gunshot Wound
Breaking News: Uttarakhand’s Badrinath Route Closed Due to Heavy Rain and Landslide | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: After Raising Tariffs on India, Trump Hints at Possible Tariffs on China | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Mahadangal Debate Heats Up Over Aniruddhacharya’s Controversial Comments on Women | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Aniruddhacharya Faces Backlash for Misogynistic Remarks on Women | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
Breastfeeding Disconnect: 89% Hospital Births, Yet Only 41% Fed In First Hour
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget