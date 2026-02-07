PM Modi Wins Hearts In Malaysia With Tamil Bonding, Warm Banter

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsPM Modi Wins Hearts In Malaysia With Tamil Bonding, Warm Banter

PM Modi received a grand welcome in Malaysia, praised Tamil culture, and shared light moments with PM Anwar Ibrahim during his Kuala Lumpur address.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 07 Feb 2026 07:18 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Malaysia on Saturday, February 7, 2026, for a two-day official visit, receiving a warm welcome from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the airport. The two leaders later travelled together to the event venue in the same car, reflecting PM Modi’s signature “car diplomacy.” A large gathering of members from the Indian community assembled in Kuala Lumpur to welcome the Prime Minister. Around 800 performers presented classical and folk dances as part of the reception, creating a festive atmosphere.

Warm Reception At Kuala Lumpur Event

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped onto the stage, chants of “Modi, Modi” echoed across the venue, drawing loud applause from the crowd. During his address, PM Modi struck a light-hearted note that left Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar laughing. Praising Tamil language and culture, the Prime Minister highlighted the contribution of Tamil leaders to India’s governance.

PM Highlights Tamil Leadership Legacy

“The Tamil people have served humanity with their talent,” PM Modi said, noting that Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Minister of State Murugan Loganathan Murugan all hail from Tamil Nadu. He said their leadership reflects the rich cultural and intellectual heritage of the Tamil community.

Light Moment Draws Laughter

PM Modi also spoke about Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s fondness for music, recalling how a video of the Malaysian leader singing a Bollywood song during his visit to India had gone viral. He added that Anwar Ibrahim is also a fan of Tamil cinema legend M.G. Ramachandran’s songs, prompting laughter from the audience and the Malaysian Prime Minister.

Anwar Refers Him Close Friend

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim described PM Modi as a close personal friend and expressed gratitude for his visit to Malaysia. “I have seen your struggles and political journey,” Anwar said, adding that he felt fortunate to share a strong personal bond with the Indian Prime Minister.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit Malaysia?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Malaysia on Saturday, February 7, 2026, for a two-day official visit.

How was Prime Minister Modi welcomed in Malaysia?

He received a warm welcome from Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and was greeted by a large gathering of the Indian community with classical and folk dances.

What was a notable aspect of PM Modi's interaction with PM Anwar Ibrahim?

PM Modi used 'car diplomacy' by traveling with PM Anwar Ibrahim in the same car, and also spoke about PM Anwar Ibrahim's fondness for Bollywood and Tamil songs.

What did PM Modi say about Tamil leaders?

He praised the Tamil people and highlighted that several Indian ministers, including the Vice President and External Affairs Minister, hail from Tamil Nadu.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 07 Feb 2026 07:18 PM (IST)
Malaysia PM Modi Tamil Culture
