Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Pakistan has backtracked on its position regarding US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan, following an initial critique by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the plan, describing it as a step towards ending the ongoing Palestine-Israel conflict.

In a post on X, Sharif stated, “Alhamdolillah, we are closer to a ceasefire than we have been since this genocide was launched on the Palestinian people.” He also thanked President Trump and leaders from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Jordan, Egypt, and Indonesia for their efforts in facilitating dialogue. Sharif underlined that the cooperation of multiple nations could help prevent further bloodshed and aid humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza.

Alhamdolillah, we are closer to a ceasefire than we have been since this genocide was launched on the Palestinian people. Pakistan has always stood by the Palestinian people and shall always do so.



Gratitude is due to President Trump, as well as to leaderships of Qatar, Saudia… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 4, 2025

Sharif also highlighted Hamas’s partial acceptance of Trump’s 20-point plan, which includes the release of all hostages taken during the 7 October 2023 attacks, as an opportunity for a ceasefire and long-term peace.

What Ishaq Dar Stated

Dar had earlier asserted that President Trump had personally assured Muslim leaders he would prevent any Israeli annexation of the occupied West Bank-a key demand of hardliners in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition.

Dar's Fresh U-Turn

Dar described Hamas’s response as a positive development on Saturday. He emphasised that it should lead to an immediate ceasefire, an end to Palestinian suffering, the release of hostages, and the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid. “Israel must immediately halt its attacks,” he added, reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and for a sovereign, viable Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital."

Hamas' response is a welcome step. This must now result in an immediate ceasefire, end to Palestinian suffering, ensure hostages release, and allow free flow of humanitarian aid. Israel MUST immediately stop its attacks.



We reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support for the… — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) October 4, 2025

Trump's Gaza Peace Plan

Trump’s proposal calls for a 72-hour ceasefire, the creation of a transitional Palestinian administration, and the deployment of international and Arab forces to oversee Israel’s phased withdrawal and Gaza reconstruction.