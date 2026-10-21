Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He emphasized harmony, unity, and focusing on Bangladesh's future.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman visited the Radha Gobind Dharam Sabha Temple in Rangpur during Durga Puja celebrations, stressing equal rights for people of all faiths. He donated 10 lakh taka to the temple and promised support for the construction of a hostel. Rahman attended a programme organised at the temple, where its president, Bhavatosh Sarkar, and general secretary, Khokon Sarkar, welcomed him and presented him with a memento.

‘All Religions Should Have Equal Rights’, Says Rahman

Addressing the gathering, Rahman emphasised that people belonging to different religious communities should enjoy equal rights in Bangladesh. He said Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Christians and followers of other faiths should be treated equally, underlining the importance of religious harmony.

The prime minister also recalled Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War, saying people had set aside religious affiliations, political ideologies and social identities to fight for the country's independence. Referring to the 2024 student movement, Rahman stressed the need to focus on the country's future rather than allowing the movement to become a source of controversy.

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Tk 10 Lakh Donation, Hostel Promise For Temple

During the visit, Rahman presented a cheque for 10 lakh taka to the temple. He also promised to support the construction of a hostel, signalling assistance for the institution.

The visit took place during Durga Puja, one of the major festivals celebrated by Bangladesh's Hindu community. Rahman's remarks on equal rights placed religious inclusion and communal harmony at the centre of his address.

Bangladesh Approves Tk 1,800 Crore For Rangpur Development

Rahman also announced a major development allocation for Rangpur city. According to his announcement, a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved 1,800 crore taka for development projects in the city.

The funding is intended for infrastructure and public facilities, including bridges, culverts, schools and colleges, as well as other essential services across the district.

Rahman called for differences from the past to be set aside in favour of development. He also stressed the importance of peace and stability, warning that prolonged unrest could affect children's education, healthcare, business activities and employment.

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When Did Tarique Rahman Become Bangladesh PM?

Rahman became Bangladesh's prime minister in February after his Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) won the country's elections. He returned to Bangladesh in December 2025 after spending more than 17 years in exile in London.