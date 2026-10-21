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English NewsNewsWorldBangladesh PM Tarique Rahman Visits Durga Puja Temple, Donates Tk 10 Lakh: 'All Religions Should...'

Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman Visits Durga Puja Temple, Donates Tk 10 Lakh: 'All Religions Should...'

Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman visited a Durga Puja temple in Rangpur, donated 10 lakh taka and promised a hostel while stressing equal rights for all faiths.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 05:18 PM (IST)
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  • He emphasized harmony, unity, and focusing on Bangladesh's future.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman visited the Radha Gobind Dharam Sabha Temple in Rangpur during Durga Puja celebrations, stressing equal rights for people of all faiths. He donated 10 lakh taka to the temple and promised support for the construction of a hostel. Rahman attended a programme organised at the temple, where its president, Bhavatosh Sarkar, and general secretary, Khokon Sarkar, welcomed him and presented him with a memento.

‘All Religions Should Have Equal Rights’, Says Rahman

Addressing the gathering, Rahman emphasised that people belonging to different religious communities should enjoy equal rights in Bangladesh. He said Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Christians and followers of other faiths should be treated equally, underlining the importance of religious harmony.

The prime minister also recalled Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War, saying people had set aside religious affiliations, political ideologies and social identities to fight for the country's independence. Referring to the 2024 student movement, Rahman stressed the need to focus on the country's future rather than allowing the movement to become a source of controversy.

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Tk 10 Lakh Donation, Hostel Promise For Temple

During the visit, Rahman presented a cheque for 10 lakh taka to the temple. He also promised to support the construction of a hostel, signalling assistance for the institution.

The visit took place during Durga Puja, one of the major festivals celebrated by Bangladesh's Hindu community. Rahman's remarks on equal rights placed religious inclusion and communal harmony at the centre of his address.

Bangladesh Approves Tk 1,800 Crore For Rangpur Development

Rahman also announced a major development allocation for Rangpur city. According to his announcement, a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved 1,800 crore taka for development projects in the city.

The funding is intended for infrastructure and public facilities, including bridges, culverts, schools and colleges, as well as other essential services across the district.

Rahman called for differences from the past to be set aside in favour of development. He also stressed the importance of peace and stability, warning that prolonged unrest could affect children's education, healthcare, business activities and employment.

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When Did Tarique Rahman Become Bangladesh PM?

Rahman became Bangladesh's prime minister in February after his Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) won the country's elections. He returned to Bangladesh in December 2025 after spending more than 17 years in exile in London.

Frequently Asked Questions

What major development announcement did PM Rahman make for Rangpur?

Rahman announced that 1,800 crore taka has been approved for development projects in Rangpur city. This funding is for infrastructure, public facilities, and essential services.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Oct 2026 04:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Durga Puja Rangpur Tarique Rahman
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