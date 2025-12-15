Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNews‘Vote Chori Raised By Congress’: Omar Abdullah Distances Himself From Rahul's Campaign

Omar Abdullah says I.N.D.I.A. bloc has nothing to do with Congress’ vote chori campaign, stresses party autonomy

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 08:03 PM (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday distanced the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc from the Congress party’s “vote chori” campaign, highlighting visible differences within the anti-BJP alliance ahead of upcoming state elections and national political contests. Speaking to reporters, the National Conference (NC) leader said the I.N.D.I.A. bloc has “nothing to do” with Congress’s allegations of vote theft, which accuse the Election Commission of electoral manipulation and collusion with the BJP.

NC Charts Independent Agenda

“Every political party has the liberty to set its own agenda,” Abdullah said, adding that while Congress has chosen to focus on vote chori and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the NC will prioritise issues relevant to Jammu and Kashmir. His remarks come a day after the Congress held a major rally in New Delhi, where senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, reiterated allegations of electoral misconduct and demanded accountability from the poll body.

The BJP and the Election Commission have rejected these claims, and some I.N.D.I.A. bloc partners have also expressed discomfort with the narrative. Abdullah’s comments follow his recent statement at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, where he described the I.N.D.I.A. bloc as being “on life support,” citing poor coordination and lack of a cohesive post-2024 Lok Sabha election strategy.

Opposition Unity Under Strain

He said these shortcomings contributed to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s return to the BJP-led NDA and criticised the bloc’s failure to effectively manage alliances and seat-sharing talks. Political observers say Abdullah’s remarks underscore growing fault lines within the opposition, particularly between Congress and regional parties like the NC. While the alliance continues to exist formally, unified messaging and joint action have been limited in recent months.

The NC, Abdullah said, will continue to focus on regional priorities such as the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood and strengthening local governance, while maintaining issue-based cooperation with opposition parties where necessary.

Published at : 15 Dec 2025 08:02 PM (IST)
Omar Abdullah NDA INDIA BLOC CONGRESS 'vote Chori'
Embed widget