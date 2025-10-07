Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on October 8–9, to inaugurate key infrastructure projects as well as host UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in Mumbai. The visit will primarily feature the launch of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), new phases of the Mumbai Metro Line-3, and the rollout of the Mumbai One mobility app.

Navi Mumbai International Airport Inauguration

PM Modi will inaugurate Phase 1 of NMIA, built at a cost of around Rs 19,650 crore. The airport, India’s largest greenfield aviation project, has been developed under a Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model. Designed to handle 90 million passengers annually, NMIA will work alongside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to ease air traffic in Mumbai, an official release said.

Spread over 1,160 hectares, the airport features solar power generation (47 MW), storage for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), and electric bus connectivity. It will also be the first airport in India with water taxi access.

Metro Line-3 And Mumbai One Launch

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Phase 2B of Mumbai Metro Line-3, from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade, built at an estimated cost of Rs 12,200 crore. With this, the entire 33.5 km Aqua Line, developed at a total cost of over Rs 37,270 crore, will become operational.

Mumbai’s first fully underground metro line will serve 13 lakh passengers on a daily basis, connecting major landmarks including Fort, Marine Drive, Kala Ghoda, and administrative centres such as Mantralaya, RBI, and BSE.

Additionally, PM Modi will also launch “Mumbai One”, India’s first integrated common mobility app, bringing together 11 public transport operators across metro, monorail, rail, and bus networks. The app enables digital ticketing, real-time travel updates, and SOS safety features, enhancing commuter convenience and connectivity.

Skill Development And UK PM Visit

PM Modi will also inaugurate the Short-Term Employability Programme (STEP) to enhance job readiness across 400 ITIs and 150 technical schools, offering 2,500 new batches, including courses in AI, IoT, EVs, and solar technology.

UK PM Keir Starmer will join PM Modi on 9 October for bilateral meetings, the India–UK CEO Forum, and the Global Fintech Fest 2025, themed “Empowering Finance for a Better World – Powered by AI, Augmented Intelligence, Innovation, and Inclusion.”

This event will bring together 100,000 participants from 75 countries, including 7,500 companies and 70 global regulators, highlighting India’s growing influence in global fintech innovation.