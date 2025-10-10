Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Pharma Owner Arrested Over MP Cough Syrup Deaths, Sent To 10-Day Police Custody

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 06:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The owner of Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharmaceuticals, Ranganathan, has been sent to 10 days of police custody in connection with the deaths of 20 children allegedly caused by the company’s Coldrif cough syrup. Ranganathan was apprehended by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) late last night and was brought to Chhindwara after completing necessary formalities, including a medical examination, in Chennai. The tragic case has shaken Madhya Pradesh, where 17 children from Chhindwara, two from Betul, and one from Pandhurna lost their lives. Authorities are pursuing strict legal action against the accused as investigations continue.

Ranganathan was arrested following a concerted operation by the Chhindwara SIT, which travelled to Tamil Nadu to apprehend him.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh police had announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for information leading to the arrest of the Sresan Pharmaceuticals owner. This came after initial attempts to locate him in Tamil Nadu proved unsuccessful. The Madhya Pradesh government has reiterated its commitment to taking stringent action against those responsible for the incident.

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla stated that 20 children have died after consuming the Coldrif cough syrup, while five others are undergoing treatment. He highlighted that the state government had deployed police teams to Chennai and Kanchipuram to ensure the arrest of the company owner and stressed that strict action would be taken in the matter.

Meanwhile, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has issued directives to all States and Union Territories, urging strict adherence to the Drugs Rules, 1945, particularly regarding the testing of raw materials and finished pharmaceutical formulations. In a letter dated October 7, DCGI Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi emphasised the “critical importance of testing new materials, including the excipients, before their use in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical formulations.”

The arrest and subsequent custody of Ranganathan mark a critical step in the ongoing investigation into the Coldrif cough syrup tragedy, with authorities seeking accountability and preventive measures to avoid similar incidents in the future.

 

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 06:32 PM (IST)
Ranganathan Sresan Pharmaceuticals Coldrif Cough Syrup MP Cough Syrup Deaths
