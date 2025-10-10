Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Maharashtra Drafts New Rules For App-Based Public Transport: What Drivers & Riders Need To Know

Issued as part of a government resolution titled the "Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Aggregator Rules, 2025", the draft framework aims to regulate digital aggregators and operators of motor cabs.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 08:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Friday issued draft rules for app-based aggregators of public transport vehicles in line with the guidelines issued by the Centre, and invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders by October 17.

Issued as part of a government resolution (GR) titled the "Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Aggregator Rules, 2025", the draft framework aims to regulate digital aggregators and operators of motor cabs, tourist cabs, luxury cabs, contract carriage buses, camper vans and other similar public transport vehicles except motorcycle services.

Earlier this year, the government had approved the Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules 2025 for the bike-taxi aggregators.

"These (draft) rules are expected to enhance passengers' confidence, safety and the quality of service in the app-based taxi sector. The introduction of clear working limits and welfare provisions will help prevent the exploitation of drivers," said state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik.

A senior officer of the transport department told PTI that the new draft rules conform to the Motor Vehicles Aggregator Guidelines 2025 issued by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The new guidelines attempt to provide a light-touch regulatory system while attending to issues of safety and security of the user and welfare of the driver, the Union ministry had said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 08:59 PM (IST)
Maharashtra Government Uber Ola Fadnavis App-Based Transport
