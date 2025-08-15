Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kashi Vishwanath Dham Sends Special Gifts To Mathura For Janmashtami 2025, Watch

Kashi Vishwanath Dham Sends Special Gifts To Mathura For Janmashtami 2025, Watch

Special gifts from Kashi Vishwanath Dham reach Mathura’s Shri Krishna Janmasthan for Janmashtami, marking a spiritual link between two sacred cities.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 04:10 PM (IST)
As Janmashtami festivities light up Mathura, a set of unique gifts from Kashi Vishwanath Dham has been sent to the Shri Krishna Janmasthan complex for Laddu Gopal, adding a spiritual connection between two of India’s most revered temples. The offerings reached ahead of the midnight celebrations marking the 5,252nd birth anniversary of Lord Krishna on August 16–17.

Silver-adorned sanctum and ‘Sindoor’ floral palace

At the Bhagwat Bhawan inside the Janmasthan complex, the Prakatya Leela (manifestation ceremony) will be performed at midnight. Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Nyas secretary Kapil Sharma revealed that the deity will be seated in a silver-adorned sanctum, transformed into a ‘Sindoor’ floral palace. The processional idol will be carried in a silver winnowing basket to the ceremonial bathing site, with the first ritual bath performed using a gold-plated silver Kamdhenu cow idol.

 

“This year’s ‘Sindoor Bungalow’ theme draws inspiration from the Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor , a sacred blend of spiritual resolve, national interest, military valour, and strategic skill,” Sharma said.

Plastic-free festival for the first time

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh confirmed that Mathura will observe its first-ever plastic-free Janmashtami. “Devotees, shopkeepers and locals are urged not to use polythene bags or other plastic items,” he said, adding that the temple area has been cleared of encroachments and beautified for devotees.

Mathura MP Hema Malini also appealed for public support: “Plastic is choking the city, and on Lord Krishna’s birthday, we must pledge to make our city plastic-free.”

Security and crowd management measures in place

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said that the city has been divided into sectors and zones with extensive surveillance through CCTV cameras and drones. Over 3,000 police, PAC, and RAF personnel have been deployed, and a QR code-based parking system has been introduced for devotees.

The arrival of sacred gifts from Kashi Vishwanath Dham is seen by temple officials as a symbol of unity between holy sites, setting a deeply devotional tone for this year’s celebrations.

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 04:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Janmashtami Rituals Kashi Vishwanath Dham Gifts Mathura Janmashtami 2025 Shri Krishna Janmasthan Lord Krishna Birth Celebrations
Read more
