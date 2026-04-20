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HomeNewsJEE Main Results 2026 Session 2 Released: 26 Candidates Score 100 Percentile

JEE Main Results 2026 Session 2 Released: 26 Candidates Score 100 Percentile

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results declared; 26 score 100 percentile, cut-off rises, and link to check scorecards now available on NTA website.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 08:45 PM (IST)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for JEE Main 2026 Session 2, with 26 candidates securing a perfect 100 percentile. The results are now available on the official website, and candidates can access their scorecards using their application number and password. Alongside the results, the NTA has also released the cut-off marks for qualification to JEE Advanced, with a noticeable rise across categories this year.

How To Check Result

Candidates can check their JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results by visiting the official portal and clicking on the result link under the “Candidate Activity” section. After logging in with their credentials, the scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Applicants are advised to download and save their results for future use. Keeping login details ready is recommended to avoid delays due to heavy traffic on the website.

Cut-Off Rises

The NTA has confirmed that the qualifying cut-off for JEE Advanced has increased across all categories. The General (UR) category has recorded its highest qualifying percentile in the past four years, set at 93.4123549.

In terms of toppers, Kabeer Chhillar from Rajasthan secured the All India Rank 1 in Session 1 with a perfect score of 300 out of 300. Along with Pasala Mohith, he remains among the only candidates to achieve a full raw score so far. The final All India Rank list will be released after combining results from both sessions.

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About the author ABP Live News

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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 08:44 PM (IST)
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JEE Results JEE Main 2026 Session 2
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