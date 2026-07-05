‘You Killed Khamenei, Not His Ideals’: Iran Fires Back At Trump Over Funeral Remark

Iran has issued a sharp response to Donald Trump’s repeated remarks, accusing the US of failing to understand the country’s grief following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The reaction came after Trump claimed he could have eliminated several senior Iranian leaders in a single strike when they gathered for Khamenei’s funeral. Tehran strongly condemned the comments, saying people could be killed but their ideas could not be destroyed, while accusing America of lacking civilisation, history and respect.

Iran Slams Trump

The Iranian Embassy in Armenia responded to Trump’s remarks through a post on X, saying the United States, despite celebrating nearly 250 years of existence, could never understand Iran’s mourning.

The embassy said America “has no civilisation, no history and no respect”, adding that Iran’s emotional connection with its leaders and ideals was something Washington could not comprehend.

The response came after the final funeral prayers for Khamenei, where his three sons and several senior Iranian officials appeared publicly. Iran’s current Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei also attended the ceremony to pay tribute to his father.

Also Read: Old Pictures Of Ali Khamenei From Iran-Iraq War Go Viral As Tehran Holds Burial Ceremony

‘Ideas Cannot Be Killed’

Continuing its attack, Iran said individuals could be killed, but their beliefs and ideals would continue to survive.

“You killed Ayatollah Khamenei, but in reality, you only broke a bottle of perfume. Its fragrance spread everywhere,” the Iranian statement said, adding that the US could not understand such sentiments.

Trump has made several strong statements regarding Iran in recent days, including claiming that Tehran was severely weakened during the conflict.

The US president also said he had the ability to target multiple Iranian leaders together but chose not to do so. He further claimed that Iran had been given time to mourn before any further steps.

Tehran’s latest response marks another escalation in the war of words between Iran and the US, as tensions remain high following Khamenei’s death and the political developments surrounding his succession.

Also Read: Ali Khamenei’s 3 Sons Break Down In Tears At His Funeral In Tehran