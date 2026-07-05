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English NewsNewsIndia'Please Do Not Send Any Money': Sambit Patra's WhatsApp Hacked, Public Warned Against Fraud Messages

'Please Do Not Send Any Money': Sambit Patra's WhatsApp Hacked, Public Warned Against Fraud Messages

BJP MP Sambit Patra said his WhatsApp account was hacked and fake messages seeking money were sent from his number. He urged people not to trust or respond as Odisha Police investigate.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 08:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra's WhatsApp hacked; fraudsters demand money.
  • Patra alerted police, warned public against fraudulent messages.

BJP national spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra on Sunday said his WhatsApp account had been hacked, warning the public not to trust any messages or financial requests sent from his number.

In a post on X, Patra said cybercriminals had gained access to his account and were sending fraudulent messages seeking money from his contacts.

"My WhatsApp number has been hacked. Misleading messages are being sent from my number and money is being demanded through various means. These messages are completely fake and part of a cybercrime. They have no connection with me," he wrote.

Patra said he immediately informed senior officials of the Odisha Police, adding that legal and technical action was underway.

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'Please Do Not Send Money'

He also urged people not to respond to any messages, calls or requests for financial transactions originating from his number until his account is secured and restored.

"Please do not send money in any form. If you receive any suspicious message from my number, do not respond to it," he said.

Supriya Sule Also Reported About WhatsApp Hack

The incident is similar to one reported last year involving NCP (SP) working president and Baramati MP Supriya Sule, whose WhatsApp account was also compromised.

Sule had said she realised her account had been hacked after replying to a message from a known contact. Soon afterwards, the hacker allegedly used her account to send messages to members of her team, demanding $400 to restore access.

She immediately switched off her phone and alerted the Pune Rural Police after confirming that messages were still being sent from her account despite her device being offline.

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Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Pankaj Deshmukh had said the account was found to be active on another device and was restored within a few hours. He added that only the WhatsApp account had been compromised, while the phone and other applications remained unaffected.

Following the incident, Sule urged people to stay vigilant against such cyber frauds and avoid responding to messages from unknown numbers. Police said they were investigating how the hackers gained access to the account and those responsible.

Before You Go

BREAKING: ₹15 Lakh Money Trail Emerges in Ayodhya Temple Probe as Police Unearth Fresh Financial Links

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Sambit Patra urging the public to be cautious regarding his WhatsApp?

Sambit Patra's WhatsApp account has been hacked by cybercriminals. They are sending fraudulent messages from his number, demanding money from his contacts.

What should people do if they receive messages from Sambit Patra's WhatsApp number?

You should not respond to any messages, calls, or financial requests from his number. Patra has warned that these messages are fake and part of a cybercrime.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 08:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
WhatsApp Sambit Patra Sambit Patra WhatsApp Hacked
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