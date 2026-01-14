Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Eight months after Operation Sindoor, Pakistan’s terror ecosystem is once again gearing up for a major strike against India, intelligence sources have told ABP News. Exclusive inputs accessed by the channel claim Pakistan’s State-sponsored terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), acting on direct instructions from the ISI, has created a joint module with Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP). The alleged objective is to execute attacks in India,especially in Jammu and Kashmir, while projecting them as “global jihad” operations under the Islamic State banner, thereby enabling Pakistan and its proxies to deny involvement while retaining full operational control.

ISI’s Plan: LeT Fidayeen Under ISKP Cover

According to highly placed sources, the ISI has ordered LeT to embed 12 specially trained fidayeen terrorists into ISKP. The plan, sources say, is to use this hybrid group for a future strike in Jammu and Kashmir so that Pakistan’s role is concealed and attribution shifts to ISKP. However, intelligence assessments cited in the report suggest the command-and-control of the module remains firmly in LeT’s hands despite the ISKP label.

Sources identify Abu Hurraira, described as a seasoned LeT commander allegedly active in India since 2021, as the chief of this 12-member squad. He is reportedly assisted by Mohammad Umar alias “Khargosh”, another LeT operative said to have been active inside India since 2022, who has been designated deputy commander. The module also includes Abu Dujana, a younger operative who reportedly infiltrated into India in 2024 at the age of 18-an example, sources claim, of LeT’s strategy of deploying young and heavily indoctrinated recruits for high-risk operations.





Training Camps, Infiltration Links & Current Locations

All members of the module were trained earlier at LeT camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Abdullah bin Masood camp in Sirkot (Muzaffarabad) and Maskar Umar bin Khattab in Forward Kahuta, inputs claim. Abu Hurraira and Mohammad Umar are said to have undergone training during 2016–2017. Sources also point to long-standing linkages between the operatives. Abu Dujana, a resident of Chichawatni in Pakistan’s Punjab, was reportedly trained by LeT in 2018 alongside Umar Lone of Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir). Lone later returned to India and remained active until he was killed in Bandipora in June 2024. Soon after that, sources say, LeT facilitated Abu Dujana’s infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting what the report describes as an enduring cross-border pipeline.

According to sources in Indian intelligence and the Army, current assessments indicate this hybrid LeT–ISKP fidayeen squad is active across Budgam, Kishtwar and Srinagar districts. The 12-member unit has reportedly been split into smaller operational groups to reduce detection and boost mobility: one led by Abu Hurraira, another by Mohammad Umar, and a smaller unit headed by Abu Dujana, believed to be in his twenties. Intelligence agencies are said to have tracked Hurraira and Umar for months. Surveillance inputs claim the two commanders often move together on a Royal Enfield motorcycle in certain areas, travelling in broad daylight to blend in and evade suspicion.

Sources say that following Operation Sindoor in May last year, the ISI had temporarily directed LeT to lie low and suspend visible operations. However, inputs claim the approach shifted in August 2025 after ISI Brigadier Faiq Ayub,also known as “Kasai” in Punjab, was appointed PoK Sector Commander. Post-appointment, he allegedly chaired a high-level meeting with senior LeT commanders Saifullah Sajid Jatt and Huzaifa Bakrwal, where directions were issued to embed 10–12 LeT fidayeen into ISKP and execute the next strike under this cover to ensure plausible deniability.

The report further claims operational coordination is being handled from Rawalpindi by LeT commander Huzaifa Bakrwal, with LeT’s Nazim-e-Aala Rana Mohammad Ashfaq managing liaison with ISKP as the designated link. Even as Pakistan seeks deniability, LeT leaders have reportedly issued open threats. In Hajira, Rawalakot (PoK), LeT’s PoK chief Abdullah Kashmiri alias Abu Musa allegedly incited violence, making inflammatory remarks against Hindus, and claimed he had earlier conveyed to PoK leadership that Kashmir could only be “resolved” through terrorism and jihad.

Indian agencies assess that terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir are currently being overseen by Pakistan’s military-intelligence leadership, including Lieutenant General Ahmad Ehsan Nawaz (Pakistan Army’s X Corps chief) and Brigadier Faiq Ayub, the PoK Sector Commander, sources claim. Inputs also suggest Pakistan’s Army and ISI have given approvals to Jaish-e-Mohammed and later LeT to redraw strategies, with the condition that Pakistan’s hand remains hidden.

Colonel Shailendra Singh (Retd.), advisor to the Global Counter Terrorism Council, was quoted saying India has made it clear that any Pakistan-sponsored strike would be treated as an “Act of War”. He described the hybrid module as a classic ISI design: LeT terrorists and commanders execute the operation, while ISKP branding is used to shift blame and protect Pakistan from direct accountability.



