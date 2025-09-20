Assam Declares Three-Day State Mourning In Honour Of Zubeen Garg; CM To Receive Mortal Remains

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaAssam Declares Three-Day State Mourning In Honour Of Zubeen Garg; CM To Receive Mortal Remains

Chief Minister Sarma, calling Garg "Assam's eternal voice," suspended entertainment and celebrations from September 20 to 22, 2025 due to state mourning.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 05:41 PM (IST)

The Assam government has declared a three-day state mourning from September 20 to 22 following the sudden demise of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg, whose passing has left millions of fans across Assam and beyond in shock.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision, describing Garg as “Assam’s eternal voice” and a cultural icon whose legacy would endure for generations. During the mourning period, all official entertainment, ceremonial programmes, and public celebrations will remain suspended, while essential activities under the ongoing ‘Sewa Saptah’ campaign will continue.

Assam Chief Minister said, "In loving memory of Assam’s eternal voice, Zubeen Garg. As a mark of respect, HCM Dr @himantabiswa has directed that State Mourning be declared from 20th to 22nd September 2025. During this period, all official entertainment, ceremonial programs and public celebrations will be in abeyance. Assam Government stands in solidarity with the people in mourning beloved Zubeen. His legacy will forever resonate in our hearts."

CM Seeks Probe In Singapore

Sarma, who has been in close contact with authorities in Singapore where Garg passed away, confirmed that he has requested a detailed inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the singer’s untimely demise.

"I spoke to the High Commissioner of Singapore, His Excellency Simon Wong, and requested a detailed enquiry into the circumstances leading to the untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. Excellency has assured me of complete cooperation in this regard," the CM said in a post on X.

CM To Receive Mortal Remains

The Chief Minister will travel to New Delhi on Saturday to personally receive Garg’s mortal remains when they arrive from Singapore. The state government is also coordinating arrangements for Garg’s final rites.

The loss of Zubeen Garg, known for his versatile singing, compositions and deep connection with Assamese culture, has left an irreplaceable void. Fans across the state have been pouring in tributes, recalling his decades-long contribution to music and social causes.

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 05:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Zubeen Garg
Read more
