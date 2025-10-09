Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaYogi Adityanath Criticises ‘Distorted Secularism,’ Highlights Vidya Bharati’s Role In Promoting Indian Values

UP CM Yogi Adityanath says post-Independence secularism was misinterpreted, praises Vidya Bharati’s 25,000+ schools for preserving India’s cultural and moral heritage.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 03:16 PM (IST)
Jhansi (UP), Oct 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that after Independence, some people in India distorted the meaning of secularism, and championed those who mocked Indian traditions as the "true seculars." Adityanath was addressing the closing ceremony of the 36th regional sports meet of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Bharati Shikshan Sansthan group here.

"After Independence, there was a race to appear secular." "Institutions like Vidya Bharati recognised the danger of this thinking and worked, without any government support, to establish education centres rooted in national and cultural values," he said.

The chief minister said that people defined secularism in their own way, those who criticised or insulted India's traditions, culture, and values were considered more secular. "This mindset created an environment of alienation and extremism in the country." Adityanath said Vidya Bharati runs over 25,000 formal and informal educational centres across India.

"The seed of this movement was planted in 1952 in Gorakhpur, the land of Baba Gorakhnath, by Rashtrarishi Nanaji Deshmukh," he said.

He said the institution's centres have inspired generations to take pride in Indian values.

The chief minister also paid homage to the cultural and spiritual legacy of Bundelkhand.

"This region, including Jhansi and Orchha, is known for its unwavering devotion to Lord Ram. It is the land that also gave Saint Tulsidas to the world." He lauded Rani Laxmibai, who died fighting the British in 1858, and legendary hockey player Dhyanchand, both from Jhansi.

Adityanath said Saraswati Shishu Mandir, started in Gorakhpur in 1952, did what the government failed to do after 1947, that is, create an education system aligned with Indian ethos.

"Today, from that one school, Vidya Bharati has expanded into a movement running over 25,000 educational institutions dedicated to nurturing the nation's cultural and moral fabric," he said.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 03:16 PM (IST)
Secularism Yogi Adityanath UTTAR PRADESH
Embed widget