'Women Police Hit My Wife’: RG Kar Victim's Father Backs BJP Allegation As TMC Demands Proof

The father of RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim on Sunday reiterated his claims that his wife was injured during the 'Nabanna Abhiyan' rally after the women police personnel hit her with sticks during the protest march on August 9.

Earlier today, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar also alleged that the RG Kar Medical College victim's mother was injured during a protest march toward the state secretariat, and was admitted to a hospital after sustaining injuries on her head.

"Yesterday, (during the 'Nabanna Abhiyan' rally), women police personnel hit my wife with sticks and she got injured. She has been admitted to the hospital...We will take this matter to the court," RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim's father said.

#WATCH | North 24 Parganas | West Bengal | Father of RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim says, "Yesterday, (during the 'Nabanna Abhiyan' rally), women police personnel hit my wife with sticks and she got injured. She has been admitted to the hospital...We will take this…

He even met with the victim's mother at the hospital on Sunday and said that she is now out of danger and her condition has improved.

"Now the situation is improved, and within a few hours she will be discharged. While talking to her, she said that the police injured her while she was protesting against the police administration and the West Bengal govt. A big lump was present on her forehead yesterday. That has been minimised. According to doctors, she is out of danger. However, there was a feeling while talking to the doctors that they are under some kind of political pressure," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Following his allegations, the Trinamool Congress began demanding proof that the RG Kar rape-murder victim's parents were assaulted by the state police during the 'Nabanna Abhiyan' rally.

Demanding evidence, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said: "Show us one picture proving these allegations...The police did not do anything. The BJP leaders were provocatively pushing them (parents of the RG Kar rape-murder victim) forward."

He also questioned why the BJP leaders did not take the victim's parents to the hospital if they were injured.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | "Show us one picture proving these allegations...The police did not do anything. The BJP leaders were provocatively pushing them (parents of the RG Kar rape-murder victim) forward...If they were injured, why didn't the BJP admit them to the…

Protesters had gathered in Kolkata to march toward the state secretariat on Saturday, demanding justice for the junior doctor who was raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College Hospital on August 9, 2024. The protest rally was held on Saturday, August 9, as it marked one year since the horrifying crime took place.

However, the Kolkata Police launched a lathi charge on the protesters during the rally. The parents of the victims also participated in the rally, demanding justice for their daughter. But they later alleged that the state police assaulted them during the protest march.

"The High Court has permitted us to stage protests peacefully. Police used a lathi charge on us, that's why we got injured. On 9 August 2024, the police mistreated us. We were allowed to see the body only after having a telephonic conversation with Mamata Banerjee. We had to stand out for three hours and 30 minutes," the father of the RG Kar rape and murder victim said on Saturday.

#WATCH | Kolkata | West Bengal | Father of RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim says, "The high court has given us permission to stage protests peacefully...Police used a lathi charge on us, that's why we got injured...On 9 August 2024, the police treated us very…

West Bengal Assembly LoP Suvendu Adhikari also participated in the 'Nabanna Abhiyan' rally on Saturday, where he targeted CM Mamata Banerjee, saying that the police under her are "anti-national". He remarked that they attacked the brothers and the sadhu community on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The rape and murder of the RG Kar Medical College junior doctor sparked widespread protests and outrage across the country. The investigation was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the Calcutta High Court expressed dissatisfaction with the state police's handling of the case. Several individuals have been arrested since then in connection with the case.