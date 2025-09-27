Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia‘Will I Kiss Her?’: MP Minister Defends Kailash Vijayvargiya’s Comment On Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi

MP minister Vijay Shah backs Kailash Vijayvargiya’s controversial remarks on Rahul-Priyanka Gandhi, sparking outrage, Congress protests, and a heated political debate over culture and public decorum.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 12:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The political storm in Madhya Pradesh has intensified after Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya’s controversial remarks about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s bond with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Now, cabinet colleague and state minister Vijay Shah has openly come out in support of Vijayvargiya, reigniting the debate and drawing sharp criticism from the opposition.

At a recent event in Khandwa, Shah echoed Vijayvargiya’s comments, questioning public displays of affection between siblings. “This is not our culture; our civilization, customs, and traditions do not teach this. Whatever they teach, practice it in your own homes, not at public places,” he declared.

Pointing to fellow MLA Kanchan Tanve during his speech, Shah went a step further: “She is also my real sister, so would I kiss her in public? Indian culture and civilization do not teach this.”

String of Objectionable Statement

This is not the first time Shah has invited controversy. Earlier, on May 13, 2025, shortly after Operation Sindoor, he made a highly inflammatory remark about Colonel Sophia Qureshi, saying: “Those who destroyed the vermillion of our daughters, send their sisters to strip those mutilated people naked…” The comment drew widespread outrage, forcing him to issue an apology: “I am not God, I am a human being, and if anyone’s sentiments have been hurt, I apologize ten times over.”

Meanwhile, the Congress has seized the moment, launching statewide protests and burning effigies of Vijayvargiya. With Shah now backing his colleague, the party has intensified its attack, accusing the ruling BJP of normalizing abusive and derogatory language.

“It is unfortunate that no action is taken against BJP ministers who use such offensive words,” Congress spokesperson KK Mishra said. State Congress president Jitu Patwari was even more scathing, calling Vijayvargiya’s comments “disgusting” and “a direct challenge to India’s culture, tradition, and the sacred brother-sister relationship.” He demanded the resignation of both ministers, alleging that Vijayvargiya was venting frustration over not being made Chief Minister: “At the age of 70, he is making absurd statements, insulting our culture and women alike.”

With Vijay Shah throwing his weight behind Vijayvargiya, the controversy has morphed into a full-scale political showdown. What began as one minister’s remark has now become a flashpoint over cultural values, political rhetoric, and the boundaries of public discourse, pitting the ruling BJP against an emboldened Congress determined to corner it on dignity, language, and respect for women.

Tags :
Kailash Vijayvargiya Priyanka Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Madhya Pradesh Politics Priyanka Gandhi Vijay Shah Congress Protests Political Storm BJP Controversy Will I Kiss Her Remark Indian Culture Debate
