HomeNewsIndia'Overcrowding, Delayed Arrival & Ignored Warnings': What Went Wrong At TVK Rally That Killed 33

A stampede at actor Vijay's Karur rally killed 33 and injured 60 due to overcrowding, a missing child announcement, and delayed arrival.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 11:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

TVK Vijay Stampede Rally: A tragedy struck actor-turned-politician Vijay’s campaign rally in Karur on Saturday when a stampede left at least 33 people dead and around 60 others injured. The incident occurred shortly after Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief began addressing the packed crowd.

Eyewitnesses reported that panic spread after a missing child was announced, prompting chaos in the overcrowded venue. Vijay, visibly distressed, was heard pleading, “Police please help,” before cutting short his speech. He threw water bottles from his campaign bus to calm the restless crowd and urged people to remain seated as ambulances ferried the injured away.

Confusion Over Venue

The rally had been marked by last-minute confusion over the venue. TVK initially sought approval to hold the event at Lighthouse Corner, Uzhavar Market, or the Karur Bus Stand Mahokara Corner Roundabout. Although permission was first granted for Lighthouse Corner, police later withdrew it citing logistical issues.

After discussions between TVK General Secretary Anand and the Karur Superintendent of Police, the event was shifted to Velusamypuram — the same site where opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami campaigned just a day earlier, as reported by ABP Nadu.

Overcrowding & Delays In Vijay's Schedule

Supporters began arriving at Velusamypuram in Karur as early as 11 AM, many waiting for hours in the heat without food or water.

Vijay’s delayed arrival — after a rally in Namakkal ran late — meant the crowd had swelled to unmanageable numbers by evening. Witnesses said exhaustion and dehydration caused several people to faint, triggering panic and a deadly stampede.

Ignored Safety Warnings

However, TVK issued public advisory urging pregnant women, children, and the elderly to avoid the event, large numbers of families were present. The lack of crowd control and medical preparedness is now under scrutiny.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the tragedy, which has raised serious concerns about event management and public safety during election rallies.

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 11:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Karur Tamil NAdu TVK
