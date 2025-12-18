Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Why Not Karur?' Posters Target Vijay Ahead Of Erode Rally As He Plans Malaysia Trip For Audio Launch

‘Why Not Karur?’ Posters Target Vijay Ahead Of Erode Rally As He Plans Malaysia Trip For Audio Launch

Posters in Erode question TVK founder Vijay’s absence from Karur after the stampede, reigniting criticism ahead of his party’s public meeting.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 11:01 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Posters questioning Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay’s decision not to visit Karur surfaced across parts of Erode on Thursday, adding a fresh layer of controversy ahead of the party’s first public meeting in Tamil Nadu since the deadly Karur stampede. The posters appeared just days before Vijay is scheduled to address supporters at a major gathering in Erode, marking his return to the public stage after weeks of silence following the tragedy.

Posters Raise Questions On Priorities

The posters openly questioned why Vijay had not travelled to nearby Karur, the site of the fatal stampede, while reportedly preparing for an overseas trip. References were made to his proposed visit to Malaysia for the audio launch of his upcoming film Jana Nayagan on December 27.

Among the slogans printed were, “You have come till Erode, won’t you visit Karur?” and “What bro, it’s very wrong bro.” The latter phrase echoed Vijay’s own earlier remark used to criticise both the BJP and the DMK for indulging in what he termed “kindergarten politics” and performative gestures on sensitive issues such as language policy. The reuse of his words has been widely interpreted as a deliberate attempt to turn his rhetoric back on him.

Stampede Tragedy Continues To Cast A Shadow

The controversy stems from the tragic stampede that occurred on September 27 in Karur during a TVK public meeting attended by Vijay. The incident resulted in the deaths of 41 people and left at least 110 others injured. In the aftermath, Vijay faced criticism for not immediately visiting Karur or meeting the affected families.

He eventually met the families of the victims nearly a month later, a delay that drew sharp reactions from political opponents and sections of the public. Critics argue that the absence of a prompt visit compounded the sense of neglect felt by those affected by the tragedy.

Published at : 18 Dec 2025 11:01 AM (IST)
Read more
