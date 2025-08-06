Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaVijay Deverakonda Appears Before ED In Online Betting Money Laundering Probe

Vijay Deverakonda Appears Before ED In Online Betting Money Laundering Probe

Vijay Deverakonda appeared before the ED on Wednesday for questioning in a money laundering case related to illegal online betting apps.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 01:28 PM (IST)

Hyderabad, Aug 6 (PTI) Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here as part of an investigation into a money laundering case linked to illegal online betting and gambling by certain platforms. The 'Liger' actor appeared before the officials of the central agency for questioning at its zonal office here.

Actor Prakash Raj earlier appeared before the ED on July 30 in connection with the case. Besides Raj, the ED had also summoned actors Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda and Lakshmi Manchu for questioning in the case.

The actors had "endorsed" online betting apps allegedly involved in generating "illicit" funds, according to official sources.

Deverakonda, the Hyderabad-born actor, debuted with the 2011 Telugu film 'Nuvvila' and shot to fame with the 2017 blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'.

During their appearance, the agency is expected to record the statements of the actors under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had taken cognisance of as many as five state police FIRs to register its case against these actors and a number of other celebrities and social media influencers.

These individuals are suspected to have "endorsed" online betting apps for celebrity or endorsement fee, ED sources said.

These platforms are alleged to have generated "illicit" funds through illegal betting and gambling, worth crores of rupees, they said.

Some of these "well-known" persons, the sources said, have earlier stated that they did not know the exact functioning of the apps and products dished out by them and claimed that they did not associate themselves with these platforms for any wrongdoing or illegal activity like betting. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 01:28 PM (IST)
Vijay Deverakonda ED
Embed widget