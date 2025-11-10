'Vande Mataram' Recital Mandatory In All UP Educational Institutions: Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced that his government will make recital of the national song 'Vande Mataram' mandatory in educational institutions, including colleges and schools, across the state.



"We should make Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel a part of our discussions. We will make the recital of 'Vande Mataram' mandatory in all educational institutions in UP so that every citizen in UP is filled with a sense of respect for Bharat Mata and Matrubhoomi," Adityanath said while attending 'Ekta Yatra' and 'Vande Mataram' mass singing event here.



The Uttar Pradesh CM said it was essential for schools and colleges to recite Vande Mataram. He argued that it was necessary to identify factors that weaken national unity and integrity in order to counter those who could challenge India's integrity in the future.



"Expressing gratitude to the national song, Vande Mataram, this song should be recited and sung publicly in every school and college. This is essential for everyone. We must identify the factors that weaken national unity and integrity. We must effectively counter them so that no Jinnahs are born in the future to challenge India's integrity. Today's Ekta Yatra is calling for widespread public awareness," Adityanath said.



The CM further informed about various programmes organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Uttar Pradesh government on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary.



"On October 30, a national unity run was organised in every district across the country as 'Run for Unity.' During this period, the BJP also started organising programs focused on the life and work of the great Vallabhbhai Patel. Many government-level programs were also launched. Whether it is about 'Swadeshi' or self-reliance programs, initiatives addressing issues of national unity have been put forward, along with widespread public awareness campaigns across the country," Adityanath said.



Adityanath also held a 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple premises in Gorakhpur today.



During the "Janta Darshan", CM Yogi addressed the grievances of the general public present there.l He reviewed the written applications of several people and assured support and resolution.

