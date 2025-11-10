Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Vande Mataram' Recital Mandatory In All UP Educational Institutions: Yogi Adityanath

'Vande Mataram' Recital Mandatory In All UP Educational Institutions: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath argued that it was necessary to identify factors that weaken national unity and integrity in order to counter those who could challenge India's integrity in the future.

By : ANI | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 01:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced that his government will make recital of the national song 'Vande Mataram' mandatory in educational institutions, including colleges and schools, across the state.
 
"We should make Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel a part of our discussions. We will make the recital of 'Vande Mataram' mandatory in all educational institutions in UP so that every citizen in UP is filled with a sense of respect for Bharat Mata and Matrubhoomi," Adityanath said while attending 'Ekta Yatra' and 'Vande Mataram' mass singing event here.
 
The Uttar Pradesh CM said it was essential for schools and colleges to recite Vande Mataram. He argued that it was necessary to identify factors that weaken national unity and integrity in order to counter those who could challenge India's integrity in the future.
 
"Expressing gratitude to the national song, Vande Mataram, this song should be recited and sung publicly in every school and college. This is essential for everyone. We must identify the factors that weaken national unity and integrity. We must effectively counter them so that no Jinnahs are born in the future to challenge India's integrity. Today's Ekta Yatra is calling for widespread public awareness," Adityanath said.
 
The CM further informed about various programmes organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Uttar Pradesh government on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary.
 
"On October 30, a national unity run was organised in every district across the country as 'Run for Unity.' During this period, the BJP also started organising programs focused on the life and work of the great Vallabhbhai Patel. Many government-level programs were also launched. Whether it is about 'Swadeshi' or self-reliance programs, initiatives addressing issues of national unity have been put forward, along with widespread public awareness campaigns across the country," Adityanath said.
 
Adityanath also held a 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple premises in Gorakhpur today.
 
During the "Janta Darshan", CM Yogi addressed the grievances of the general public present there.l He reviewed the written applications of several people and assured support and resolution. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 01:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vande Mataram UTTAR PRADESH YOGI ADITYANATH
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
360 Kg Explosives, Rifle Seized In Faridabad After Tip-Off From Arrested J&K Doctor
360 Kg Explosives, Rifle Seized In Faridabad After Tip-Off From Arrested J&K Doctor
Cities
Massive Protests At Panjab University Over Senate Elections Demand; Police Lathi Charge Students
Massive Protests At Panjab University Over Senate Elections Demand; Police Lathi Charge Students
Election 2025
Bihar Election Phase 2: 122 Seats To Vote On Nov 11; How NDA And Mahagathbandhan Perfomed In 2020
Bihar Election Phase 2: 122 Seats To Vote On Nov 11; How NDA And Mahagathbandhan Perfomed In 2020
Cities
BJP Objects To Namaz At Bengaluru Airport, Accuses Siddaramaiah Govt Of 'Appeasement Politics'
'Why These Double Standards?': BJP Questions Congress Over Namaz At Bengaluru Airport
Advertisement

Videos

Faridabad Medical College: Jammu & Kashmir Police Seize 2 AK-47 Rifles, 350 kg Explosives
Jalgaon Violence: Cricket Dispute Sparks Clashes Between Two Groups | ABP NEWS
Bihar Election Update: Tej Pratap-Yadav and BJP Sparks Political Speculation; Tejashwi Celebrates 36th Birthday Amid Campaign
Breaking News: BJP to Hold Major Meeting Ahead of MCD By-Elections in Delhi
Ahmedabad Horror: Wife Allegedly Murders Husband, Buries Body in Kitchen Under Cement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
The Last Trick Of The Survivor: Nitish Kumar And The Long Shadow Of Bihar’s Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget