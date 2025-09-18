Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaUS Revokes Visas Of Indian Business Executives For Involvement In Fentanyl Trafficking

US Revokes Visas Of Indian Business Executives For Involvement In Fentanyl Trafficking

This action, part of a broader US effort to combat synthetic opioids, aims to hold those fueling the drug trade accountable.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 05:52 PM (IST)

The United States has revoked and denied visas to several Indian business executives and corporate leaders accused of involvement in the trafficking of fentanyl precursors, the US embassy in New Delhi confirmed on Thursday.

While the embassy did not reveal the names of those targeted by the action, it said the decision was taken under provisions of the US Immigration and Nationality Act, including sections 221(i), 212(a)(2)(C), and 214(b). The move also extends to close family members, who may now be ineligible to travel to the US.

‘Consequences for those fuelling drug trade’

US Chargé d’Affaires Jorgan Andrews said the step reinforced Washington’s determination to crack down on illegal narcotics.

“Individuals and organisations involved in the illegal production and trafficking of drugs to the United States, along with their families, will face consequences that may include being denied access to the United States,” Andrews stated.

The embassy added that executives linked to companies suspected of trafficking fentanyl precursors will now face heightened scrutiny when applying for visas in the future.

Part of wider crackdown

The action is part of Washington’s broader effort to curb the flow of synthetic opioids into the country. “Stopping the flow of fentanyl, including its precursors, to the US is one of our top priorities,” the embassy said, adding that such measures aligned with earlier initiatives to protect Americans from dangerous synthetic narcotics.

Cooperation with India

Despite the punitive action, the embassy highlighted ongoing cooperation with New Delhi. “We are grateful to our counterparts in the Government of India for their close cooperation to combat this shared challenge. Only by working together will our two governments address this transnational threat and keep both our people safe from illicit drugs,” the statement read.

The Indian government has yet to issue an official response to the US decision.

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 05:52 PM (IST)
Visas US Fentanyl
