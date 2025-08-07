Explorer
'I'll Have To Pay Huge Price For This Personally': Modi Says India Is Ready Amid Tariff War With US
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the interest of the country's farmers is a top priority for the government, adding that India will never compromise on it.
#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know personally, I will have to pay a heavy price for it, but I am ready for it.… pic.twitter.com/W7ZO2Zy6EE— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2025
