H-1B Visa Curb To Have Humanitarian Consequences, India Studying Impact: MEA

India is studying the impact of the proposed curbs on the H-1B visa, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday after Donald Trump signed a proclamation to raise the H-1B visa fee to a staggering USD 100,000 annually. The move will adversely affect Indian technology professionals in the US.

On Friday, Trump signed the proclamation ‘Restriction on entry of certain nonimmigrant workers', stating the abuse of the H-1B visa programme is a "national security threat".

Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said in a statement, "The Government has seen reports related to the proposed restrictions on the US H1B visa program. The full implications of the measure are being studied by all concerned, including by Indian industry, which has already put out an initial analysis clarifying some perceptions related to the H1B program."

"Industry in both India and the US has a stake in innovation and creativity and can be expected to consult on the best path forward. Skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness and wealth creation in the United States and India," the statement added.

"Policy makers will therefore assess recent steps taking into account mutual benefits, which include strong people-to-people ties between the two countries. This measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families. Government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the US authorities," it read further.

At present, the H-1B visa fee ranges from about USD 2,000 to USD 5,000, depending on employer size and other costs. The visas, very popular among Indian tech workforce, are valid for three years and can be renewed for another three years.

However, Trump's decision will significantly impact the Indian tech professionals who are hired by tech companies and others on H-1b visas.

According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is the second-highest beneficiary with 5,505 approved H-1B visas in 2025, after Amazon (10,044 workers on H-1B visas).

Microsoft (5,189), Meta (5,123), Apple (4,202), Google (4,181), Deloitte (2,353), Infosys (2,004), Wipro (1,523) and Tech Mahindra Americas (951) are among other top beneficiaries.

In the proclamation, Trump said the H-1B visa programme was began to bring temporary workers into the US to perform additive, high-skilled functions. He added that the visa programme was being deliberately exploited to replace, rather than supplement, American workers with lower-paid, lower-skilled labour.

"The abuse of the H-1B programme is also a national security threat. Domestic law enforcement agencies have identified and investigated H-1B-reliant outsourcing companies for engaging in visa fraud, conspiracy to launder money..., and other illicit activities to encourage foreign workers to come to the US,” he said.