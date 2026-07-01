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English NewsNewsIndiaUP: Raebareli hospital sweeper suspended for kicking, abusing patient

UP: Raebareli hospital sweeper suspended for kicking, abusing patient

Lucknow, Jun 30 (PTI): An employee of the Raebareli District Hospital was suspended for allegedly mistreating and kicking a patient in the facility, officials said on Tuesda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 12:25 AM (IST)

Lucknow, Jun 30 (PTI): An employee of the Raebareli District Hospital was suspended for allegedly mistreating and kicking a patient in the facility, officials said on Tuesday.

A video circulated on social media revealed an incident where a staff member subjected a patient to inhumane treatment -- kicking them and using abusive language -- prompting the administration to take immediate action, the statement said.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also directed the officials to take strict action in the matter.

In compliance with these directives, Dr Pushpendra Kumar, chief medical superintendent of the district hospital, Raebareli, has suspended sweeper Pinky with immediate effect.

The act was found to be in violation of the provisions of the Employee Conduct Rules, 1956. Furthermore, disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against the concerned employee under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1999, the statement said.

During the suspension period, Pinky has been attached to the AYUSH department's OPD at the District Hospital.

A three-member inquiry committee has also been constituted to ensure a fair and time-bound departmental investigation into the matter. The committee comprises Consultant (Orthopaedic Surgery) Dr Dinesh Pratap Saroj; Microbiologist Dr Richa, and sister/matron Sushma Yadav, who have been designated as the inquiry officers, the statement said.

Additional chief secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Kumar Ghosh also issued instructions to all chief medical officers stating that any form of mistreatment, inhumane behaviour towards patients, or violation of service conduct rules is unacceptable under any circumstances. PTI NAV APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
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