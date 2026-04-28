Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UK Board ResultAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaUP: Double bed used to conceal basement for running illegal arms unit in Meerut

UP: Double bed used to conceal basement for running illegal arms unit in Meerut

Meerut (UP), Apr 27 (PTI): A day after police in Meerut district busted an illegal arms manufacturing factory and arrested 11 persons, the probe has revealed that the unit, being run from the basement of a house, was concealed with a double bed that was placed over its entrance, officials said on Monda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 01:18 AM (IST)

Meerut (UP), Apr 27 (PTI): A day after police in Meerut district busted an illegal arms manufacturing factory and arrested 11 persons, the probe has revealed that the unit, being run from the basement of a house, was concealed with a double bed that was placed over its entrance, officials said on Monday.

SP (City) Vinayak Gopal Bhosale told PTI that investigators are examining whether permission for the basement was obtained under the pretext of running a small-scale business.

According to police, the basement was turned into a “fully organised mini factory”, the entrance to which was hidden by placing a double bed on top of it.

When police removed the bed, they found a passage leading to the basement where machinery, tools, raw material, and semi-finished weapons were found arranged systematically, the SP said.

The investigation also revealed that the illegal arms unit was operating for an extended period.

The weapons were supplied to various “parties” who would come to the house to collect the consignments, police said.

“We are probing possible links to a larger network and have alerted the neighbouring districts to identify and bust such hidden units, if any,” the officer said.

On Sunday, SSP Avinash Pandey said that a joint team raided the house in Alipur village following a tip-off, and found that pistols were being manufactured illegally in the basement of the premises.

Pandey said eight pistols (.32 bore), three semi-finished pistols, several magazines, barrels, and various other tools and equipment were recovered from the site.

Three cars and seven mobile phones were also seized during the operation, he said.

According to police, the factory was operated by Rahimuddin, who was responsible for procuring raw material for the illegal unit.

Rahimuddin is currently absconding, and efforts are on to arrest him, police said. PTI COR NAV ARI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Breaking News: Heatwave grips North India, AC fires rise, cooling points set up in cities

Published at : 28 Apr 2026 01:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 28 April 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
UP: Double bed used to conceal basement for running illegal arms unit in Meerut
UP: Double bed used to conceal basement for running illegal arms unit in Meerut
India
UP: Bulandshahr triple murder accused injured in encounter, family demands bulldozer action
UP: Bulandshahr triple murder accused injured in encounter, family demands bulldozer action
India
Punjab: Blast damages railway track near Patiala, probe on
Punjab: Blast damages railway track near Patiala, probe on
India
Race for Delhi BJP chief’s post heats up as Virendra Sachdeva’s term ends
Race for Delhi BJP chief’s post heats up as Virendra Sachdeva’s term ends
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heatwave grips North India, AC fires rise, cooling points set up in cities
Breaking News: Mitali Bag convoy attacked in Hooghly ahead of Bengal phase 2 voting
Breaking News: Hooghly clash, Jatgadal violence & arrests as Bengal poll tension escalates
Breaking News: Amit Shah holds Behala roadshow, promises UCC if BJP wins Bengal
Breaking News: Narendra Modi targets TMC in Barrackpore rally ahead of phase 2 voting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget