UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputies Mourn Former Union Minister Shivraj Patil’s Demise At 90

HomeNewsIndiaUP CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputies Mourn Former Union Minister Shivraj Patil’s Demise At 90

UP CM Yogi Adityanath and his deputies condoled the death of former Union minister Shivraj Patil, who passed away in Latur at 90 after a brief illness.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 02:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Lucknow, Dec 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy chief ministers on Friday condoled the demise of former Union minister Shivraj Patil.

Patil breathed his last at his home in Maharashtra's Latur on Friday morning after a brief illness, family sources said.

He was 90.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "The passing of former Union Minister and senior politician Shri Shivraj Patil ji is deeply saddening. Humble tributes to him! I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at His feet and grant the bereaved family the strength to bear this immense loss. Om Shanti!" Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also expressed their condolences.

Maurya took to X, "The news of the passing away of former Union Minister and senior politician Shri Shivraj Patil ji is extremely saddening. I pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at His feet and provide strength to the bereaved family in this difficult time. Om Shanti!" Pathak, in a post on X in Hindi, said, "Received the very sad news of the passing of former Union Minister Shivraj Patil. I pray to 'SriHari' to grant the departed soul a place at His feet and give the bereaved family the strength to bear this loss. Om Shanti!!!"

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 02:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Former Union Minister Latur Condolences Yogi Adityanath UTTAR PRADESH Shivraj Patil Death
