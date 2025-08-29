Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaUnion Minister Bandi Sanjay Coordinates Relief Ops In Flood-Hit Telangana, Army Helicopters Deployed

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar assured Telangana's Revenue Minister of full central support for flood relief, including deploying an Army helicopter and offering additional NDRF teams.

By : ANI | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 10:23 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 29 (ANI): Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar held a telephonic conversation with Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy regarding the ongoing relief operations in flood-hit areas in the state. According to an official statement from the Union Minister's office, he informed the state minister that an Army helicopter has already been deployed in Narmal to carry out relief and rescue measures. He assured the Telangana Government of the Centre's complete cooperation and further stated that, if necessary, additional NDRF teams are prepared to be sent immediately to strengthen the operations.

The deployed helicopters are being engaged in extensive rescue operations to evacuate and support people stranded in submerged areas. Earlier on Thursday, amid heavy rainfall, the Army rescued several people stranded near the Upper Manair Project at Narmala village in the Gambhiraopet mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana.

The stranded individuals were evacuated to safety with the help of helicopters. The military helicopters from Hakimpet transported the stranded individuals to safety. The Upper Manair project is an irrigation project situated on the Manair River. Earlier in the day, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Party president K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) spoke with party leaders of flood-affected areas. The president instructed the party's working president, KTR, to ensure that party cadres participate in relief efforts, as per a statement released by the BRS public relations officer.

BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, criticised CM Revanth Reddy, accusing him of negligence in handling the severe flood situation in the state. Drawing a comparison to Emperor Nero, KTR said Reddy was reviewing projects like Musi River beautification and the Olympics while the state was drowning in floods.

Dubbaak MLA Kotta Prabhakar Reddy inspected flood-affected areas in Soorampalli Dommaata Gaajula Palli villages, where ponds and roads were overflowing with rainwater, causing traffic blockages. The MLA advised farmers to take necessary precautions before venturing out into agricultural fields and warned fishermen not to go hunting until the situation improves. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 10:23 AM (IST)
Telangana Bandi Sanjay
