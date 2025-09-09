Union Education Minister's Impersonator Tries To Mislead Karnataka Governor, Probe Launched

An impersonator claiming to be Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan allegedly attempted to mislead Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot over the phone, Raj Bhavan sources confirmed to PTI. The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday afternoon, when the Governor received a call from a man introducing himself as Pradhan and requesting a favour linked to unspecified work.



Finding the conversation suspicious, Governor Gehlot chose not to respond immediately and instead waited for further contact.

When no follow-up call came, he reached out to the Union Minister’s office for confirmation. Pradhan later clarified that he had not made any such call, confirming the attempt was fraudulent.

Following the revelation, the Governor alerted the jurisdictional Deputy Commissioner of Police and sought a detailed inquiry. Initial investigations suggest the call may have originated from Kolkata, officials said.

Police have launched a probe to identify the caller, with authorities treating the matter as a serious case of identity misuse involving high-profile personalities.

