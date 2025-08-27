Uddhav Thackeray Visits Cousin Raj To Celebrate Ganeshotsav, Political Reunion Talks Gain Steam

On Wednesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, along with his family, visited Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray's residence ‘Shivtirth' to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha. The meeting, while festive in nature, is being viewed as politically significant.

Uddhav's son and Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya was also with him.

Thackeray Families Close After 2 Decades

Uddhav and Raj Thackeray have walked separate political paths for years. Now, the Ganeshotsav celebration has brought the two families together once again. Political circles are calling it a reunion, as the once estranged Thackeray cousins appear to be rebuilding ties after nearly two decades.

Focus On Upcoming BMC Elections

The timing of Uddhav's visit is significant. The crucial 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections are around the corner. Often regarded as the “mini assembly” of Maharashtra politics, the BMC contest is likely to be reshaped by the Thackeray family's renewed closeness, drawing the attention of rivals as well.

Joint Stand In July Rally

This is not the first time the cousins have come together recently. In July, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray shared a stage after nearly 20 years at a rally in Worli. Both opposed the state government's decision to make Hindi compulsory in schools, a move that was later withdrawn by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis following public pressure.

At that rally, Raj Thackeray had remarked that Maharashtra's identity stood above any politics. He also noted that while even Balasaheb Thackeray had never managed to bring them together, Fadnavis's decision had done just that.

The Ganeshotsav visit signals an effort to restore family ties, but its true political impact remains to be seen. What is certain for now is that the Thackeray family's renewed proximity has stirred fresh excitement and speculation in Maharashtra's political landscape.