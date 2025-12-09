Man Carrying Gun Detained At Vijay’s Puducherry Rally; Security On High Alert

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaMan Carrying Gun Detained At Vijay’s Puducherry Rally; Security On High Alert

On December 9, a security guard named David, carrying a firearm, was stopped before entering actor Vijay's TVK meeting in Puducherry.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 10:57 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A man carrying a firearm was intercepted by security personnel before entering the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) public meeting venue in Puducherry on December 9.

The individual, identified as David, reportedly serves as the personal security guard of Prabhu, the Sivagangai District Secretary of TVK.

The incident took place during actor-politician Vijay’s first public meeting since the Karur stampede in September, which claimed 41 lives. The event, held at the Expo Ground in Puducherry, saw heightened security measures, with police and organisers taking extra precautions to prevent any untoward incidents.

TVK Chief Vijay's Puducherry Rally

The public meeting, slated from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., will feature Vijay addressing supporters from a specially outfitted campaign vehicle rather than a traditional stage — a safety move introduced after the Karur stampede. The vehicle arrived in Puducherry on Monday night, and Vijay is expected to reach the venue by car around 11 a.m.

To manage the crowd and ensure security, police have prohibited parking along the roadside and allocated parking areas at Pondy Marina, the Old Port, and the space behind the Indira Gandhi Stadium. TVK has also released a nine-point set of guidelines for party members, calling for full cooperation with security personnel and stressing that only Puducherry residents will be allowed entry.

As this is Vijay’s first major public gathering since the tragedy that deeply affected Tamil Nadu, the detention of an armed man has added to the heightened alert. Authorities, however, insist that robust security measures have been put in place to protect all attendees.

Meanwhile, the police have denied permission for TVK chief Vijay’s scheduled public meeting in Erode on December 16. The request was submitted by former minister K.A. Sengottaiyan—now a key TVK entrant after his expulsion from the AIADMK—who had hoped to use the event to demonstrate his organisational strength on his home turf.

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 10:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Puducherry Vijay
Read more
