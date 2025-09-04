Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaTTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK Quits NDA After OPS, Says Waited In Vain For BJP Decision

TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK Quits NDA After OPS, Says Waited In Vain For BJP Decision

TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK exited the BJP-led NDA coalition, citing "betrayal" and inaction from Delhi (BJP).

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 08:52 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu), Sep 3 (PTI) TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK on Wednesday announced walking out of the BJP-led NDA coalition, protesting against "betrayal." Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam is the second party to leave the opposition bloc, following expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam who led his outfit out of the alliance recently.

Addressing reporters at Kattumannarkoil in this district, Dhinakaran, himself an expelled AIADMK leader, said "this movement (AMMK) was started against the betrayal of some persons." "We believed they will transform or will be transformed but nothing happened...we are not fools to carry them on our shoulders. We waited for a few months expecting those in Delhi (BJP) to take a good decision, but nothing seems to be happening," he said.

"We are leaving NDA. We will inform about our next course of action in December," he added.

He did not reveal any names vis-a-vis betrayal.

The NDA is led by the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu after it forged alliance with the BJP in April this year, after parting ways in 2023.

AMMK had unsuccessfully contested from Theni and Tiruchirappalli as part of the NDA coalition during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Dhinakaran tried his luck from Theni. PTI SA KH

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 08:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil NAdu
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
GST Council Clears Dual Tax Slabs Of 5%, 18%, Implementation From Sept 22; States Flag Revenue Loss
GST Council Clears Dual Tax Slabs Of 5%, 18%, Implementation From Sept 22; States Flag Revenue Loss
World
President Xi Should Have Mentioned US In Military Parade: Trump
President Xi Should Have Mentioned US In Military Parade: Trump
India
‘Benefit For Farmers, MSME, Middle-Class, Youth’: PM Modi On GST Reforms After Council Nod To 2-Slab System
‘Benefit For Farmers, MSME, Middle-Class’: PM Modi On GST Reforms After Council Nod To 2-Slab System
World
‘Talks Or By Force’: Putin Seeks Conditional End To Ukraine War, Says This On Direct Talks With Zelenskyy
‘Talks Or By Force’: Putin Seeks Conditional End To Ukraine War, Says This On Talks With Zelenskyy
Advertisement

Videos

Nature’s Fury: Landslides Hit Himachal, Bihar Raid Uncovers ₹100 Cr Assets, Uttarakhand Flooded
Delhi Flood Crisis: Yamuna Submerges Vasudev Ghat, 1,000 Rescued From Low-Lying Areas
Delhi On Flood Alert: Yamuna Swells Above Danger Mark After Hathnikund Water Release
Himachal Temple Collapses, Nashik Dog Cruelty Sparks Outrage, Kota Rail Disrupted
Delhi on Alert: Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna River Surges Past Danger Mark, Evacuations Underway
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget