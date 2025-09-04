TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK Quits NDA After OPS, Says Waited In Vain For BJP Decision

Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu), Sep 3 (PTI) TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK on Wednesday announced walking out of the BJP-led NDA coalition, protesting against "betrayal." Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam is the second party to leave the opposition bloc, following expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam who led his outfit out of the alliance recently.

Addressing reporters at Kattumannarkoil in this district, Dhinakaran, himself an expelled AIADMK leader, said "this movement (AMMK) was started against the betrayal of some persons." "We believed they will transform or will be transformed but nothing happened...we are not fools to carry them on our shoulders. We waited for a few months expecting those in Delhi (BJP) to take a good decision, but nothing seems to be happening," he said.

"We are leaving NDA. We will inform about our next course of action in December," he added.

He did not reveal any names vis-a-vis betrayal.

The NDA is led by the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu after it forged alliance with the BJP in April this year, after parting ways in 2023.

AMMK had unsuccessfully contested from Theni and Tiruchirappalli as part of the NDA coalition during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Dhinakaran tried his luck from Theni. PTI SA KH