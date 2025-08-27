'Trump Changes Colours Like A Chameleon, Is A Goon': Baba Ramdev On Tariff War

Yog guru Ramdev on Wednesday shared his two cents on the 25% additional tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump on India’s oil imports from Russia, which came into effect on August 27.

In an exclusive interaction with ABP News, Yog guru Baba Ramdev said Trump was pushing for “swadeshi” in America by discouraging foreign goods. At the same time, he called Trump a politician who changes colours “like a chameleon.”

Ramdev criticised Trump’s leadership, saying, "A nation that gains immense wealth often falls into luxury. The strength, wisdom, and reliability that should define a leader are missing in Trump. No one changes colours as often as he does. He has lied multiple times about China and about India-Pakistan relations. His approach is not just bullying; he's become a goon."

'We Need To Embrace Swadeshi To Counter Trump'

He further said that Indians should boycott the US and American companies to bring Trump to his knees. "I shall make him perform sheersaasan [headstand]. We should not bow. We have the resolve. So, we can completely embrace swadeshi [Indian] goods," he said.

He further said that India can force others to buy from India. He said India will have to maintain some distance from American goods. "Do not buy Coca-Cola, Pepsi, McDonald's, or KFC. Use an old phone for some time. Boycott Apple," he said.

He said India can overcome trade obstacles by pushing to become the world's biggest manufacturing hub.