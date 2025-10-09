Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'If Vijay Goes To Karur Now, His Life Won't Be Safe': TN BJP Chief Nainar

BJP leader Nainar Nagenthran warned actor Vijay against visiting Karur, citing safety concerns after a deadly rally crowd crush.

By : IANS | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 05:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai, Oct 9 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran cautioned that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor C. Joseph Vijay’s safety could be at serious risk if he visits Karur again, where 41 people were killed in a crowd crush during his campaign rally on September 27.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP office in Tirunelveli, Nagenthran said, “If Vijay goes to Karur now, there will be another backlash. His life will not be safe. During the Karur rally, 41 people were trampled and crushed to death. He has already sought police protection, saying his life is under threat and has filed a complaint regarding it.”

The BJP leader’s statement comes amid reports that Vijay’s team, through the Director of Health and Administration (DHA), sought permission from the Director General of Police (DGP) to allow the actor-politician to visit Karur and meet the families of the victims.

In response, the DGP’s office reportedly instructed that the request be placed before the district Superintendent of Police for clearance.

Nagenthran also took the opportunity to launch a broader attack on the DMK government, alleging that it has a habit of filing cases against victims instead of supporting them.

“The people of Tamil Nadu are coming together to bring about a change in government. Several political forces will unite under one banner to defeat this regime,” he said.

Citing alarming statistics, he added, “In Tamil Nadu, 283 POCSO cases have been registered. Atrocities against young girls continue unabated. This government has failed to protect women and children.”

He further questioned the State Election Commission’s preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections due next year.

“The Election Commission is supposed to be an independent body. Elections must be held before April 10 next year. What kind of almanack is the Prime Minister going to consult for that?” he asked sarcastically.

Vijay, who released a video three days after the Karur tragedy expressing grief over the loss of lives, is reportedly eager to visit the site and console the bereaved families. However, officials have advised caution, citing potential law and order concerns.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 05:37 PM (IST)
Vijay BJP TVK
