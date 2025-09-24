Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'This Is Surprising': Shashi Tharoor Slams Indian-American Diaspora's Silence Over H-1B Visa, Tariffs

'This Is Surprising': Shashi Tharoor Slams Indian-American Diaspora's Silence Over H-1B Visa, Tariffs

The Congress MP further said that while the delegation had spoken “very warmly and positively of the relationship,” it was important that the Indian diaspora became more vocal about the ongoing tensions.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday highlighted the silence of the Indian-American community on issues affecting India’s ties with the United States, including tariffs and the recently imposed H-1B visa fee hike.

“I do want to stress that one of the points we raised was why the Indian-American diaspora has been so silent about all of this,” Tharoor said after a meeting with five-member US Congressional delegation in the capital.

“One of the congresswomen said that not one phone call has come to her office from any Indian-American voter asking for her to support a change of policy, and this is something that is surprising,” he said.

Tharoor said the visiting lawmakers, who were all Democrats and led by Indian-origin Congressman Ami Bera, expressed “tremendous interest in India”. He also said that the five-member delegation reiterated bipartisan support for the India–US strategic partnership.

"There is something that is surprising," Tharoor remarked. “If you care about the relationship with your motherland, then you also have to fight for it, speak for it and make more of an effort to press your political representatives to stand up for India,” he said.

The meeting took place against a backdrop of new hurdles in bilateral ties, including the imposition of a $100,000 one-time fee on H-1B visa applications, increased tariffs targeting key Indian exports, and sanctions complicating India’s work at Iran’s Chabahar Port. 

Despite these obstacles, Tharoor underscored the delegation’s positive outlook, describing them as “already friends of India, well disposed towards India.”

“The most important message that came out from them,” he said, “was that a lot of American opinion, including in the US Congress, is very strongly committed to the Indian relationship.” 

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
Donald Trump Shashi Tharoor United STates
