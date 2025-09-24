Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday highlighted the silence of the Indian-American community on issues affecting India’s ties with the United States, including tariffs and the recently imposed H-1B visa fee hike.

“I do want to stress that one of the points we raised was why the Indian-American diaspora has been so silent about all of this,” Tharoor said after a meeting with five-member US Congressional delegation in the capital.



“One of the congresswomen said that not one phone call has come to her office from any Indian-American voter asking for her to support a change of policy, and this is something that is surprising,” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress MP Dr Shashi Tharoor says, "... I do want to stress that one of the points we raised was why the Indian-American diaspora has been so silent about all of this. One of the congresswomen said that not one phone call has come to her office from any… https://t.co/4n8rJGCe1w pic.twitter.com/tiqLmQ5Rh7 — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2025

Tharoor said the visiting lawmakers, who were all Democrats and led by Indian-origin Congressman Ami Bera, expressed “tremendous interest in India”. He also said that the five-member delegation reiterated bipartisan support for the India–US strategic partnership.

The Congress MP further said that while the delegation had spoken “very warmly and positively of the relationship,” it was important that the Indian diaspora became more vocal about the ongoing tensions.

"There is something that is surprising," Tharoor remarked. “If you care about the relationship with your motherland, then you also have to fight for it, speak for it and make more of an effort to press your political representatives to stand up for India,” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress MP Dr Shashi Tharoor says, "We had a very good visit from a US Congressional delegation which consisted of 5 members of the US House of Congress who happened all to be from the Democratic Party and four of them were from California, but they had… https://t.co/2GlqXUcCq9 pic.twitter.com/wD0id06WzP — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2025

The meeting took place against a backdrop of new hurdles in bilateral ties, including the imposition of a $100,000 one-time fee on H-1B visa applications, increased tariffs targeting key Indian exports, and sanctions complicating India’s work at Iran’s Chabahar Port.

Despite these obstacles, Tharoor underscored the delegation’s positive outlook, describing them as “already friends of India, well disposed towards India.”



“The most important message that came out from them,” he said, “was that a lot of American opinion, including in the US Congress, is very strongly committed to the Indian relationship.”