Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday officially declared himself as the chief ministerial face of the INDIA bloc for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Speaking at a vibrant rally in Arrah, Tejashwi also took a sharp dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of simply “copying” his policies rather than introducing original initiatives.

The announcement came during the final leg of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in poll-bound Bihar. Until now, both Gandhi and the Congress had kept the alliance’s CM candidate under wraps, making Tejashwi’s declaration a decisive move that could shape the political narrative in the state. The presence of the Rae Bareli MP added weight to the event, signaling strong coordination within the INDIA bloc ahead of the elections.

“Original CM or Duplicate?”

Addressing a cheering crowd, Tejashwi did not hold back. He called Nitish Kumar a “copycat CM,” questioning his credibility as a policymaker. “Do you want an original Chief Minister or a duplicate?” Tejashwi asked the audience, clearly positioning himself as the authentic choice for the alliance.

He emphasized his leadership credentials, asserting, “Tejashwi is moving ahead. The government is following behind,” a statement that drew loud applause and reinforced his message of progressive governance over mere imitation.

The Bihar Assembly elections are expected in October or November, though the Election Commission has yet to announce the official schedule. With political alliances firming up and leaders actively campaigning, the state is gearing up for a high-stakes electoral battle.

Akhilesh Yadav Backs Tejashwi

Adding momentum to the campaign, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav joined Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi during the Arrah rally, extending unequivocal support to Tejashwi as the INDIA bloc’s CM candidate.

Calling the yatra a movement to protect democratic rights, Akhilesh highlighted its impact on raising public awareness about the potential threat to their rights.

“I congratulate Tejashwi ji for the yatra he carried out. He made the people of Bihar aware that their rights are being snatched away. This time, harmony will win in Bihar. People will vote to build their future,” Akhilesh said, according to ANI.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also praised Tejashwi’s record as Bihar’s deputy CM, particularly his focus on employment generation. “Tejashwi ji has shown his work before. He created a record number of jobs, providing employment opportunities to the youth. Now, the people of Bihar have confidence that he will continue this work once the government is formed,” he added.

When asked if Tejashwi would indeed be the alliance’s CM face, Akhilesh left no ambiguity, offering full backing and promising to support the campaign with the experience of his party.