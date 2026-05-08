TCS sexual harassment-forced conversion case: Accused Nida Khan held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Nashik, May 7 (PTI): Nashik TCS sexual harassment and religious coercion case accused Nida Khan was held on Thursday in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a police official said here.

She was held with the help of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police and the crime branch of that city, Nashik police commissioner Sandeep Karnik informed.

Khan is an accused in the Deolali Camp police station crime register number 156/26 here, he said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nashik police is probing nine cases of molestation and harassment at the IT major's Nashik unit.

It had arrested eight persons, including a female operations manager, by registering nine FIRs after allegations of exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of female employees at the TCS unit came to light.

The SIT had launched a search for Khan in different parts of Maharashtra. She is accused of targeting employees in a WhatsApp group, pressuring them to pray and eat non-vegetarian food. According to the FIR, Khan allegedly advised women employees to dress and behave in accordance with Islamic traditions.

Some victims have also alleged that they were coerced or pressured into adopting religious practices, including praying, changing dietary habits, and adopting religious symbols.

Besides Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) provisions for sexual harassment and defamation, Khan has also been booked under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as the complainant is an Scheduled Caste individual and Khan forced her for religious coercion despite knowing the fact.

On April 18, she had moved the Nashik court seeking anticipatory bail and interim protection from arrest pending the plea hearing, citing her pregnancy. Her anticipatory bail plea was rejected by a court here on May 2. PTI COR BNM

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)