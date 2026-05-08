Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResult#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaTCS sexual harassment-forced conversion case: Accused Nida Khan held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

TCS sexual harassment-forced conversion case: Accused Nida Khan held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Nashik, May 7 (PTI): Nashik TCS sexual harassment and religious coercion case accused Nida Khan was held on Thursday in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a police official said her.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 May 2026 12:03 AM (IST)

Nashik, May 7 (PTI): Nashik TCS sexual harassment and religious coercion case accused Nida Khan was held on Thursday in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a police official said here.

She was held with the help of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police and the crime branch of that city, Nashik police commissioner Sandeep Karnik informed.

Khan is an accused in the Deolali Camp police station crime register number 156/26 here, he said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nashik police is probing nine cases of molestation and harassment at the IT major's Nashik unit.

It had arrested eight persons, including a female operations manager, by registering nine FIRs after allegations of exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of female employees at the TCS unit came to light.

The SIT had launched a search for Khan in different parts of Maharashtra. She is accused of targeting employees in a WhatsApp group, pressuring them to pray and eat non-vegetarian food. According to the FIR, Khan allegedly advised women employees to dress and behave in accordance with Islamic traditions.

Some victims have also alleged that they were coerced or pressured into adopting religious practices, including praying, changing dietary habits, and adopting religious symbols.

Besides Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) provisions for sexual harassment and defamation, Khan has also been booked under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as the complainant is an Scheduled Caste individual and Khan forced her for religious coercion despite knowing the fact.

On April 18, she had moved the Nashik court seeking anticipatory bail and interim protection from arrest pending the plea hearing, citing her pregnancy. Her anticipatory bail plea was rejected by a court here on May 2. PTI COR BNM

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Breaking: Police Detain 3 Local History-Sheeters in Chandranath Rath Murder Probe

Published at : 08 May 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 08 May 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
TCS sexual harassment-forced conversion case: Accused Nida Khan held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
TCS sexual harassment-forced conversion case: Accused Nida Khan held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
India
Akhilesh Yadav Meets Mamata Banerjee After TMC Defeat, Alleges ‘UP Model’ Used In Bengal Polls
Akhilesh Yadav Meets Mamata Banerjee After TMC Defeat, Alleges ‘UP Model’ Used In Bengal Polls
India
‘No Recommendations, No Corruption’: Yogi’s Big Message On UP Government Jobs
‘No Recommendations, No Corruption’: Yogi’s Big Message On UP Government Jobs
India
MEA Responds To Nepal’s Lipulekh Objection, Says Kailash Route In Use Since 1954
MEA Responds To Nepal’s Lipulekh Objection, Says Kailash Route In Use Since 1954
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Police Detain 3 Local History-Sheeters in Chandranath Rath Murder Probe
Investigation: CCTV, Forensics and Ground Probe Intensified in High-Profile Bengal Killing
Breaking: Chandranath Rath Murder Case—Postmortem Nearly Complete at Barasat Medical College
Breaking: BJP Leader Shuvendu Adhikari’s PA Chandranath Rath Murdered in Bengal
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar Mark Major NDA Show of Strength in Patna
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Must Listen To Ladakh's Demands, Ignoring Can Prove Costly
Opinion
Embed widget