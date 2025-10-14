Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaTamil Nadu, Puducherry To Witness Rains, Heavy Showers In 4 Districts; Chennai To Be Partly Cloudy

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry To Witness Rains, Heavy Showers In 4 Districts; Chennai To Be Partly Cloudy

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are forecast to experience widespread light to moderate rain with thunderstorms due to a cyclonic circulation.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 12:33 PM (IST)
Chennai, Oct 14 (PTI) The Regional Meteorological Centre here has predicted widespread light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry due to the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation.

Over the next 24 to 48 hours, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Theni and Tenkasi districts are expected to receive heavy showers.

Palar Anicut in Ranipet district, Ayinkudi in Pudukottai, Tenkasi, Ammundi in Vellore district received the highest amount of rainfall recording 8 cm each in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said on Tuesday.

Rameswaram, Vadapudupattu district in Tirupathur, Sivagiri (Tenkasi), Sivaganga district, Tondiarpet (Chennai) Bodinaickanur (Theni) MGR Nagar in Chennai received 1 cm of rainfall each in the last 24 hours.

In Chennai and its neighbourhood, the bulletin said the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy.

"Light or moderate rain with Thunderstorm and Lightning is likely to occur in some areas," the bulletin added. PTI VIJ ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 12:33 PM (IST)
