Tamil Nadu Launches State Education Policy Challenging Centre's NEP: 'Two-Language Policy Only'

Tamil Nadu launched its State Education Policy (SEP), a homegrown alternative to the Centre's NEP 2020, after repeated rejections citing federal concerns and Hindi imposition.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 12:15 PM (IST)

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday formally rolled out its long-awaited State Education Policy (SEP), positioning it as a homegrown alternative to the Centre’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Chief Minister MK Stalin unveiled the policy at the Anna Centenary Library Auditorium and presented the first copy to Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The SEP was prepared by a committee headed by retired Madras High Court judge Justice D. Murugesan, which submitted its report in 2024. Its release had been pending until now, with the DMK-led government framing it as a cornerstone of its opposition to the NEP.

After the release, CM Stalin said, "I want to say firmly that we will follow the two-language policy."

Centre Vs State On NEP 

The state has repeatedly rejected the NEP, arguing that it undermines federal principles, promotes Hindi imposition, and weakens social justice safeguards. In particular, Tamil Nadu has opposed the three-language formula and centralised entrance examinations.

The dispute escalated in May 2025, when the state moved the Supreme Court accusing the Union government of withholding Rs 2,200 crore in education funds over its refusal to adopt the NEP. In its petition, Tamil Nadu contended that the NEP and the PM SHRI Schools Scheme are not legally binding on states unless they choose to implement them. The plea seeks the release of Rs 2,291.30 crore, along with 6% annual interest on Rs 2,151.59 crore from May 1 until the amount is paid in full, as per a report on ANI. The state has also asked the court to direct the Centre to honour its obligations under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, including releasing its 60% share of grants before the start of each academic year.

According to the government, the new SEP focuses on strengthening science education, integrating artificial intelligence into the curriculum, and enhancing English language proficiency. It emphasises equitable access to quality education, with targeted measures for disadvantaged communities. Significantly, the policy recommends scrapping national-level entrance tests for arts and science colleges, proposing instead that admissions be based on consolidated marks from Classes 9 and 10.

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 12:15 PM (IST)
Embed widget