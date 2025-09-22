Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaSupreme Court Flags Need To Decriminalise Defamation: ‘Time Has Come’

Supreme Court Flags Need To Decriminalise Defamation: ‘Time Has Come’

The Supreme Court questioned the criminalisation of defamation while hearing a case. Justice Sundresh suggested decriminalisation, a view supported by Kapil Sibal.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 05:06 PM (IST)

The Supreme Court on Monday observed that the time has come to reconsider the criminalisation of defamation, while hearing a plea linked to online news portal The Wire. A Bench comprising Justice MM Sundresh and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma made the observation during proceedings in a defamation case filed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Amita Singh. The case arose from a report published by The Wire in 2016, which alleged that Singh led a group of teachers who prepared a dossier portraying JNU as a “den of organised sex racket”.

“I think time has come to decriminalise all this…,” Justice Sundresh remarked during the hearing, as reported by Bar and Bench. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing on behalf of The Wire, concurred with the court’s observation.

The petition was moved by the Foundation for Independent Journalism, which runs The Wire, challenging the summons issued to the portal and its political affairs editor Ajoy Ashirwad Mahaprashasta. The magistrate had first summoned the accused in 2017, but the Supreme Court later set it aside, directing a fresh review of the article in question.

Earlier this year, the magistrate again issued summons, which the Delhi High Court upheld on 7 May. This led to the fresh challenge before the apex court, Bar and Bench report stated.

At the outset of Monday’s hearing, the Bench questioned the delay in proceedings, asking, “How long will you go on dragging this?”

India Among Few Democracies with Criminal Defamation

Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) continues to make defamation a criminal offence, replacing Section 499 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). India remains among the few democracies that treat defamation as a crime, with most other jurisdictions restricting it to civil liability.

Notably, the Supreme Court had in 2016 upheld the constitutional validity of Section 499 of the IPC, after challenges mounted by political leaders including Subramanian Swamy, Rahul Gandhi, and Arvind Kejriwal.

During Monday’s hearing, Sibal reminded the court that a “similar matter is being considered” in Rahul Gandhi’s case, as per the report.

The Bench has now issued notice to Amita Singh in the present proceedings.

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 05:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Defamation SUpreme COurt
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Supreme Court Flags Need To Decriminalise Defamation: ‘Time Has Come’
Supreme Court Flags Need To Decriminalise Defamation: ‘Time Has Come’
Business
Markets Witness Heavy Selling Across IT Stocks, Sensex Crashes Nearly 500 Points
Markets Witness Heavy Selling Across IT Stocks, Sensex Crashes Nearly 500 Points
India
'Very Unfortunate': SC On Pilot's Fuel Cut-Off Mention In Ahmedabad Air India Crash Report
'Very Unfortunate': SC On Pilot's Fuel Cut-Off Mention In Ahmedabad Air India Crash Report
Cities
PM Modi Launches Rs 5,125.37 Cr Projects In Arunachal Pradesh, Slams Congress For 'Ignoring' Northeast
PM Modi Launches Rs 5,125.37 Cr Projects In Arunachal, Slams Congress For 'Ignoring' Northeast
Advertisement

Videos

Viral Accidents, Political Clashes, and Heroic Acts Capture India’s Attention Nationwide
PM Modi Launches ₹3,700 Crore Projects in Arunachal and Tripura, Slams Congress for Neglect
PM Modi In Arunachal Pradesh: Double Engine Sarkar Driving Unprecedented North-East Growth
Violence Erupts During “I Love Muhammad” Procession In Kashipur, Ali Khan; Police Force Deployed
New GST Rates Take Effect Today; Reality Check Reveals Many Shops Still Charging Old Prices
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget