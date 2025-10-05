'Prepared To Stay Behind Bars Until...': Sonam Wangchuk's Message From Jodhpur Jail

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has called for an independent judicial inquiry into the deaths of four people, including an ex-serviceman, during the recent Leh protests, declaring that he is willing to remain in jail until this demand is met.

The message from Wangchuk, who is currently lodged at Jodhpur Central Jail, was shared on Saturday through his brother, Ka Tsetan Dorjey Ley, and advocate Mustafa Haji, who met him on October 4.

Sajjad Kargili, leader of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), posted the communication on X, highlighting the activist’s continued commitment to the cause of Ladakh’s statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act on September 26, two days after violent protests broke out in Leh over demands for constitutional safeguards and full statehood. The unrest claimed four lives and left dozens injured when demonstrators clashed with police forces.

Wangchuk's Message From Jodhpur Jail

In his message, Wangchuk assured supporters that he is in good physical and mental health and thanked everyone for their prayers and solidarity. He offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Addressing the citizens, Wangchuk said: "I am doing well, both physically and mentally, and thank everyone for their concern and prayers. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and my prayers with people who are injured and are arrested."

"There should be an independent Judicial Inquiry into the killing of our four people, and unless that is done I am prepared to stay in jail," he added.

"I stand firmly with the Apex Body and the KDA and the people of Ladakh in our genuine constitutional demand for Sixth Schedule and Statehood, and whatever actions Apex Body takes in the interest of Ladakh, I am with them wholeheartedly. 5. I appeal to people to keep peace and unity and continue our struggle peacefully—in the true Gandhian way of non-violence,” the activist's statement noted.

The violence on September 24 erupted after protestors set a political party’s office on fire, prompting police retaliation. The demonstrations, initially peaceful, had been organised to press for constitutional protections for Ladakh similar to those enjoyed by other tribal regions in India.

Following the clashes, Wangchuk was booked under the National Security Act (NSA) on charges of inciting violence and was moved to Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan. Authorities said the move was necessary to maintain law and order after the unrest left 80 people injured in addition to the four fatalities.