Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaTwo History-Sheeters Wanted In Journalist Raghvendra Bajpai’s Murder Killed In Sitapur Encounter

Two History-Sheeters Wanted In Journalist Raghvendra Bajpai’s Murder Killed In Sitapur Encounter

Two criminals, Raju and Sanjay Tiwari, wanted for the murder of journalist Raghvendra Bajpai, were killed in an encounter with STF and Sitapur police.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 01:29 PM (IST)

Sitapur (UP), Aug 7 (PTI) Two criminals wanted in the murder case of a journalist were killed in an encounter with a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and the local police here on Thursday. The two were also involved in other criminal cases.

Police received intelligence inputs suggesting that the two criminals wanted in the murder case of journalist Raghvendra Bajpai were planning to cross the Hardoi-Sitapur border, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ankur Agarwal said in a statement.

Acting on the tip-off, a joint team of the STF and Sitapur police launched checking and combing operations in the Pisawan police station area and spotted the two accused -- Raju Tiwari alias Rizwan and Sanjay Tiwari -- on a motorcycle, he said.

When asked to stop, the duo opened fire at the police team. In retaliatory firing, the two were killed, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said.

The two criminals were wanted in the murder case of journalist Raghvendra Bajpai and a reward of Rs 1 lakh each had been announced for their arrests, the officer said.

Bajpai (36), a resident of Vikasnagar in the Maholi area here, was shot dead on March 8 near the Hempur railway overbridge on the Lucknow-Delhi National Highway while he was heading to Sitapur on a motorcycle.

Police said Raju killed Sub-Inspector Parvez Ali in Lakhimpur in 2006 and looted his service pistol. Sanjay killed a woman in Sitapur in 2011. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 01:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sitapur UTTAR PRADESH
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Aniruddhacharya's Supporters Pull ABP Reporter's Hair, Push Her In Front Of Him: Watch
Aniruddhacharya's Supporters Pull ABP Reporter's Hair, Push Her In Front Of Him: Watch
India
2 Jawans Killed, 12 Injured After CRPF Vehicle Overturns In J&K's Basantgarh
2 Jawans Killed, 12 Injured After CRPF Vehicle Overturns In J&K's Basantgarh
India
No Relief For Justice Varma As SC Rejects His Plea, Paving Way For Impeachment Over Cash Row
No Relief For Justice Varma As SC Rejects His Plea, Paving Way For Impeachment Over Cash Row
India
'I'll have To Pay Huge Price...': Modi Says India Is Ready As US Tariffs Come Into Effect
'I'll have To Pay Huge Price...': Modi Says India Is Ready As US Tariffs Come Into Effect
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Controversial Speaker Aniruddh Acharya Faces Backlash as Supporters Assault Female Reporter
Breaking: Deadly Road Accident in Jammu and Kashmir, CRPF Vehicle Falls into Deep Ravine | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Supreme Court Rejects Justice Yashwant Verma’s Petition in Cash Scam Case | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Sends Strong Message on Farmers’ Rights Amid Tariff Dispute with US | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Sant Samaj Holds Meeting in Mathura Over Aniruddha Acharya’s Controversial Remarks on Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
Breastfeeding Disconnect: 89% Hospital Births, Yet Only 41% Fed In First Hour
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget