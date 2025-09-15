73-Year-Old Sikh Woman Detained By US Immigration Officials, Protests Erupt

The detention of Harjit Kaur, a 73-year-old Sikh woman from East Bay, has triggered protests and community outrage after she was taken into custody by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during a routine check-in earlier this week.

Kaur, who has lived in Northern California for over three decades, was asked to report to the San Francisco ICE office to submit additional paperwork but was instead sent to a detention centre in Bakersfield. Family members, along with hundreds from the Sikh community and local groups, staged demonstrations on Friday demanding her immediate release.

Indian Woman Moved To US From India In 1992

According to reports, Kaur moved to the US from India in 1992 as a single mother. Her asylum plea was denied in 2012, but for more than 13 years, she has consistently checked in with ICE every six months and lived under supervision with work permits. Her family said ICE had previously assured her she could remain in the country until travel documents were arranged.

The protests were joined by local officials, faith leaders, and members of Congress. Congressman John Garamendi said his office had sent an inquiry to ICE, calling her detention an example of the Trump administration’s “misplaced priorities.” Community leaders, including local council member Dilli Bhattarai, stressed that Kaur was a law-abiding resident and an integral part of the neighbourhood.

Kaur, who has two sons, grandchildren, and a large extended family, worked for more than 20 years at an Indian clothing store. Relatives described her as independent and deeply respected within the community. They also expressed fears for her health, citing her thyroid condition, migraines, knee pain, and anxiety, saying detention at her age puts her life at serious risk.