HomeNewsIndia‘We Are the Producer, Director and Actor’: Siddaramaiah Scraps Power-Sharing Talk

Siddaramaiah says he will serve full five-year term as Karnataka CM, dismissing leadership change buzz and power-sharing talk.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 07:31 PM (IST)
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday asserted that he would remain in office for the full five-year term, saying he was confident of the Congress high command’s backing amid speculation over a possible leadership change in the state.

Speaking during an Assembly discussion on the development of North Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said he had never claimed that his tenure would be limited to half the term. Responding to questions from BJP MLAs, he said he was confident the high command would allow him to complete five years as chief minister.

CM Shows Confidence In High Command 

“I am confident that the high command will allow me to complete the full term. I feel they are on my side, but I will abide by whatever decision they take,” he said, according to PTI.

His remarks come weeks after the Congress government crossed the halfway mark of its five-year tenure on November 20, triggering renewed speculation about a leadership reshuffle and an alleged power-sharing arrangement with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

No Half-Term Formula

Addressing questions on a supposed rotational chief minister formula, Siddaramaiah reiterated that he had never said he would serve only for two-and-a-half years. “I am the Chief Minister now, and if the high command decides, I will continue in the future as well,” he said.

When BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar pressed him on whether he would continue as CM and fulfil promises made to North Karnataka, Siddaramaiah responded firmly: “I will remain the Chief Minister in future as well.”

Takes A Jib At BJP Veteren

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Siddaramaiah also recalled that BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa had promised a full term but was forced to step down. “We don’t have anyone directing us. We are the producer, director and actor, whereas you have a director,” he said, drawing sharp reactions from the treasury benches.

Earlier this month, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had dismissed speculation around a political dinner meeting, saying it was a personal visit with no political interest involved.

Published at : 19 Dec 2025 07:31 PM (IST)
Karnataka  SIddaramaiah CONGRESS
